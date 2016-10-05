Trending

Enermax Reveals The Revolution DUO Power Supplies

We haven’t seen a dual-fan PSU in quite some time, but that changed today thanks to Enermax. The fresh Revolution DUO series consists of three members which utilize the DUOFlow design with capacities ranging from 500 W to 700 W.

All Revolution DUO units are equipped with two small twister-bearing fans that feature a very long lifetime, at least according to the official specs. The intake fan has a 100 mm diameter while the exhaust fan is 80 mm. Enermax claims the fans, in spite of their small dimensions, offer enhanced cooling performance compared to single fan PSUs. This leads to lower PSU’s internal temperatures and also offers the highly desired silent operation, since even at lower fan speeds the airflow is enough to handle the PSU’s thermal load.

In addition to the DUOFlow feature, the Revolution DUO units also take advantage of FMA technology, which boosts cooling when needed. FMA (Fan-speed Manual Adjustment), as you can figure out, allows users to manually tune the speed of both fans according to their demands. By default, the pair of twister-bearing fans are thermally and load controlled, however they will never spin at full speed (at least according to Enermax’s claims). You will only be able to increase the speed of both fans to the maximum by activating the FMA function, which provides the best available cooling (which leads, of course, to increased noise). In other words, FMA is something similar to the turbo fan switches that some PSUs used a long time ago.

All Revolution DUO units are 80 PLUS Gold certified, meet the ErP Lot 6 2013 directive and are protected by OVP, UVP, OPP, OCP (only for the minor rails: 3.3V, 5V and 5VSB), SCP and SIP.

LineREVOLUTION DUO
ModelsERD500AWL-F, ERD600AWL-F, ERD700AWL-F
Max. DC Output (W)500, 600, 700
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
ModularNo
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0~30 °C (for full rated output)
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Surge Inrush Protection
CoolingIntake: 100 mm Twister Bearing Fan Exhaust: 80 mm Twister Bearing Fan
Manual Fan Speed ControlYes (Selectable)
Number of ConnectorsERD500AWL-F, ERD600AWL-FEPS: 1PCIe: 2SATA: 6Peripheral: 4FDD: 1 ERD700AWL-FEPS: 1PCIe: 4SATA: 8Peripheral: 4FDD: 1
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty3 years

The max temperature for full load delivery is quite low at only 30 °C. The ATX spec recommends at least 50 °C for full power delivery, with only mainstream PSUs being in the 25 °C - 30 °C range. In addition, the 500 W and 600 W models are equipped with a couple of PCIe connectors, with the strongest member of the line featuring four PCIe connectors but only a single EPS one. Finally, all units are compatible with the latest ATX spec (v2.4) since they use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, so they can deliver minimal load (0.1 A) on the +12V rail with the minor rails delivering full load at the same time.

ERD500AWL-F

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202041.52.50.3
Watts10049812.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)500

ERD600AWL-F

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020502.50.3
Watts10060012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)600

ERD700AWL-F

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020582.50.3
Watts10069612.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)700
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dotScience 06 October 2016 02:53
    I always appreciate an article giving information about price, and projected retail availability date; if that information is not available, I also appreciate a clear statement of ... that.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 October 2016 03:39
    There is no price and availability info, else we would have included it of course. There is absolutely no info as well on the OEM of those PSUs.
    Reply