Trending

EVGA Reveals New ACX Cooler, Precision X Software For The GTX 1080

By

EVGA revealed a brand new cooler that will debut with the company’s first overclocked GTX 1080 models. The ACX 3.0 cooler builds on the success of EVGA’s past ACX coolers with additional heatpipes and a more efficient heatsink design. The company also launched a new version of the PrecisionX overclocking software.

EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooler comes equipped with two 0-dB double ball bearing fans that stop spinning when the card has a light workload or is at idle. EVGA employs a swept fan design that is optimized to deliver high airflow while consuming less power than a traditional fan. The air passes through two sets of vertically-aligned fins, which cools a set of copper heatpipes. EVGA said there are more copper pipes in the ACX 3.0 cooler, but it has not specified exactly how many. The image appears to indicate there are at least six pipes making contact with the GPU.

 

The ACX 3.0 cooler also features a memory/MOSFET cooling plate (MMCP) which makes direct contact with the memory and power regulation modules to help pass the heat through to the heatsink. EVGA said this allows the both the memory to operate as much as 15-percent cooler than the reference design. MOSFETS operate 13-percent cooler than reference.

EVGA’s new ACX 3.0 cooler is also equipped with custom lighting. RGB lighting on computer components is one of the hottest trends in hardware right now, and EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooler is no exception. The card features a number of illuminated mesh grills that can be set to any color you desire. The RGB lighting will only be available on the company’s higher end offerings. Standard ACX 3.0 coolers will feature white LEDs instead.

The RGB lighting effects are controlled by a new version of EVGA's PrecisionX OC software. The new software combines the features of PrecisionX and EVGA OC Scanner into one utility.  It offers manual and automatic overclocking profiles, and it has been designed specifically for Pascal’s architecture.

EVGA is well-known for offering a wide selection of clock speeds and coolers when it releases a new line of graphics cards, and indeed, with the GTX 1080, the company has five models. EVGA didn’t release many of the specifics, but it revealed the Founders Edition and four ACX 3.0 cards with varying specifications. EVGA also revealed that it will have Hybrid and Hydro edition coolers for the GTX 1080 models in the near future.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The first two ACX 3.0 cards are fairly standard cards. Both share the same power deliver system as the Founder’s Edition, and one of them shares the same clock speed specifications. The GTX 1080 SC ACX 3.0 offers a 100 MHz increase on the base clock, but otherwise it appears to be a reference design.

The Founder’s Edition GTX 1080 is available today along with the PrecisionX OC software. EVGA has not revealed when the ACX models will be available. 

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockLEDBIOSCoolerPower TypeBackplate
EVGA Geforce GTX 1080 Classified ACX 3.0TBDTBDRGB3ACX 3.014 + 3Yes
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW ACX 3.0TBDTBDRGB2ACX 3.010 + 2Yes
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC ACX 3.01708 MHz1847 MHzWhite1ACX 3.05 + 1Yes
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 ACX 3.01607 MHz1733 MHzWhite1ACX 3.05 + 1Yes
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Ed.1607 MHz1733 MHzWhite1Founders5 + 1No

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 27 May 2016 17:19
    I'm liking these RGBs.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 27 May 2016 17:23
    When I first saw the ACX 3.0 cooler, it looked weird at first. Now that I see it again it seems to look better LOL. That hybrid model looks gorgeous.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 27 May 2016 17:31
    I hope that blue ACX 3.0 theme comes to the 1070. My 970 ACX 2.0+ cards have been outstanding and overclock like a beast to 980 performance without even touching voltage while still remaining cool. Not much has been mentioned of updated GPU controlling software coming like Precision X and Afterburner with the new GPUs coming, but I look forward to a review of them as well. I knew EVGA wouldn't let me down as they haven't since the GTX 275.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 27 May 2016 17:49
    Awwwwwwwww! It's so adorable! Seriously, that's one good looking card, EVGA! I just hope there won't be a psycho clown on the product box! :p
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 27 May 2016 18:22
    Whats with the sudden fascination with LEDs that will be facing down in nearly every enthusiast case.
    I do enjoy lighting, but get proper case lighting, dont just slap it on the faceplate of a card.
    Reply
  • Eximo 27 May 2016 18:47
    The trend is actually for single GPU mini and micro ATX where the GPU 'face' is visible through the side panel window.

    It is getting more tempting to build that style then stick with mid and full towers.
    Reply
  • 1c3man 27 May 2016 19:03
    What is a "power type"?
    Reply
  • John Wittenberg 27 May 2016 19:05
    The pre-order price for the EVGA 1080 FTW was $679.99.

    Snagged one to see how it compares to the Gigabyte 980 Ti G1 at 1454MHz. I'm betting that if I resell it I'll still come out on top.
    Reply
  • 1c3man 27 May 2016 19:07
    What is a "power type"?
    Reply
  • John Wittenberg 27 May 2016 19:08
    The power type are the total power phases to the GPU and Memory (6 + 1, 14 + 3) - which theoretically can increase power delivery and stability, and therefore improve the overclocking results. For the FTW and Classified, there are move power phases for each.
    Reply