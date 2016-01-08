EVGA Shows Off Gaming Laptop, Case, Sound Card At CES 2016

EVGA has a handful of goodies for CES 2016, and that includes three surprises: a new gaming laptop, a new gaming case, and a new sound card, all new categories for the graphics card maker. At this time, we don’t have a heap of details available on these products, but here is what we do know.

The Case That Shall Not Be Named

This is one of EVGA's first cases. The first was actually the Hadron Air Mini. This one, in contrast, is a full-sized case designed to house a full-sized gaming system. The case is still in development, but it will have flexible cooling options and some modularity for customizability. A fan controller with a speed display is mounted on the side, as is all the front I/O.

What’s it called? EVGA doesn’t know yet, so nor do we.

A Wild Gaming Laptop Appears

Fortunately, EVGA has thought of a name for its gaming laptop. It is called the SC17, from which you’ve probably already guessed that it is a 17.3-inch notebook. It is designed entirely by EVGA and packs all the hardware into a sleek 1.05-inch thick unibody chassis.

The Intel Core i7-6820HK CPU will be clocked at up to 3.8 GHz, with the GTX 980M clocking in at a staggering 1200 MHz. DDR4 Memory is supplied by G.Skill and will run at up to 2666 MHz. The BIOS is built specifically to support overclocking, and it has a 240 W power brick to keep it juiced up.

Display resolutions will reach as high as 4K, and EVGA even opted to include G-Sync options. To top it off, it also has a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Figured out yet where its name comes from? The 17 is obvious, and SC stands for SuperClocked.

An EVGA company representative said that pricing will sit around $2,600 for a top-tier model, but that isn't finalized just yet.

Something For Your Ears

EVGA is also working on a sound card, but like the case, it doesn’t have a name yet. It will be available as a PCI-Express card and as an external USB solution, and have a signal-to-noise ratio of 130dB. We were told that it is built with Japanese Rubycon capacitors and special Italian-made resistors. EVGA designed the card in cooperation with Audio Note from the U.K. Assembly happens in Taiwan. We’ll have to sit tight for further details in future announcements.

As you can see, it is clearly still a prototype.

Pricing for the sound card will sit at around $200 when it hits in Q2, but again, this isn't final pricing yet. Heck, the card is still very much in its prototype phase. EVGA also told us that it may try to incorporate the sound card in its laptop somewhere in the future, but that was just an idea the company is playing with.

And that’s it for EVGA at CES this year. Don’t forget to check out their VR edition of the GTX 980 Ti and the new expandable water-cooling gear too.

