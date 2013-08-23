Trending

EVGA Introduces Dual-BIOS Graphics Cards

EVGA has announced the arrival of Dual-BIOS graphics cards, and given us a list of SKUs with the feature.

EVGA is joining a number of other manufacturers and is also releasing a number of its graphics cards in versions with double-BIOS. Not only this, but three of its cards actually have three BIOSes rather than one (or two).

While users with fairly basic needs might not see the advantages, overclockers should definitely be interested in the feature. It allows you to have one BIOS set to stock settings as a failsafe, and use the secondary BIOS as an overclocking BIOS. It also allows you to experiment with installing custom BIOSes but without risking the card getting bricked due to a BIOS or flashing failure.

For the entire list of double-BIOS SKUs from EVGA, head to this list.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TastyPony 23 August 2013 02:13
    Oh man this will be a God send for me, can't wait to pick one up! :D gj EVGA
  • solstic 23 August 2013 02:42
    I feel that these switches should have been standard for OC cards.
  • nevilence 23 August 2013 03:21
    didnt know this feature existed, not an over clocker either, but i can see the purpose, very cool
  • joaompp 23 August 2013 03:49
    Why can't they put these switches somewhere convenient like near the display ports, having to open the case just to change it is inconvenient

    I understand its not something that will be used often, however it honestly just makes more sense to have it somewhere easily accessible

    Any one else have any thoughts on this?
  • jimmysmitty 23 August 2013 03:55
    11406848 said:
    Why can't they put these switches somewhere convenient like near the display ports, having to open the case just to change it is inconvenient

    I understand its not something that will be used often, however it honestly just makes more sense to have it somewhere easily accessible

    Any one else have any thoughts on this?

    Most things are placed depending on the PCB layout more than anything. While it would be nice to have it near the connectors, it is also probably more complicated and might require more traces and/or layers making the PCB more complex and expensive.

    Add in to that that the higher the complexity of the PCU, the higher the risk of issues. So where it is placed is probably the easiest for EVGA to do without increasing costs or issues.
  • niceidea23 23 August 2013 08:51
    This is a good idea, but what they should really do is use the dual BIOS, firmware, and driver concept to enable a single card to perform as a Quadro, or a GTX.... There's reason (other than $$$ of course) that my awesome gaming card can't man-handle my CAD and professional applications..
  • virtualban 23 August 2013 10:47
    3 bioses should be the norm. One to be read only, the other 2 changeable for the different settings and flashings. Those changeable bioses, accessible from the software while being in the other bios modes, so to change or reset it without having to make it work. And the read-only version just in case somebody screws up both rewritable bioses.

    That's what I would put out, for the enthusiasts.
