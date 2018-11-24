EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming GPU Now $484, Free Battlefield V Included

(Image credit: EVGA)

There is no better time to upgrade your gaming PC than the Black Friday Deals season, especially if you're looking to upgrade your graphics performance. B&H has listed the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming graphics card for $484 after you apply the $95 clip coupon (that part is important). This card normally retails for $579.99. B&H is also throwing in a free copy of Battlefield V so you can jump right into the ray tracing action.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is a great graphics card, but the price tag has kept enthusiasts away. The latest discount puts the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming right in the pricing range of most GeForce GTX 1080s that are still on the market.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming is powered by Nvidia's latest Turing architecture and, therefore, comes with support for all the ray tracing goodness. The graphics card sports EVGA's custom, redesigned cooler and clocks in with a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,710MHz boost clock. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming is equipped with 2,304 CUDA cores, 288 Tensor cores, and 36 RT cores. There's also 8GB of high-performance GDDR6 to help you maximize the eye-candy in your games at high resolutions.