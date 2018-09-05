EVGA Teases New Watercooled GeForce RTX Models

EVGA's Global Product Management Director Jacob Freeman tweeted out a render of the company's forthcoming high-end Hybrid FTW3 graphics card yesterday evening, which was followed shortly by images from industry insider @Ghost_Motley of other EVGA models snapped during a recent EVGA PAX livestream.

The new models, which feature a novel, translucent design, include the AIO-cooled Hydro Cooper FTW 3, which is a watercooled model designed for use with custom watercooling, and the Hybrid model, which features a combination of an onboard fan and AIO watercooler. Freeman noted that you can now set the Hybrid's radiator and card fans independently. We also see a 2080 Ti with a basic blower design.

EVGA hasn't released any further details on the new cards, such as the all-important pricing, but we expect the cards to come with eye-watering price tags. We may not know any further details of EVGAs new cards, but here are the details we have on its other models (you can get details on RTX cards from other vendors here):

So far, EVGA has announced eight models of the RTX 2080 Ti and eight models of the RTX 2080.



EVGA GeForce RTX 2080

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Ultra EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC2 Ultra EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra GPU (Codename) TU104 (Turing) Shader Units 2944 CUDA Cores Base & Boost Clocks 1515MHz / 1710MHz+ TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Memory Size & Type 8GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14Gb/s Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s Fans Dual-Fan Blower Fan Dual-Fan Dual-Fan ICX2 Triple fan ICX2 Triple Fan ICX2 Triple Fan ICX2 Triple Fan Ports 3x DisplayPort1x HDMI 2.0b1x VirtualLink USB Type-C Power Connectors TBD 6pin + 8pin 6pin + 8pin 6pin + 8pin TBD TBD TBD TBD Dimensions (LxHxD) TBD TBD 10.6 x 4.5 inches 2 slots 10.6 x 4.5 inches2.75 slots TBD TBD TBD TBD Weight TBD Warranty TBD

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Ultra EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC2 Ultra EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra GPU (Codename) TU102 (Turing) Shader Units 4352 Cuda cores Base & Boost Clocks 1350MHz / 1545+MHz TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Memory Size & Type 11GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14Gb/s Memory Bandwidth 616GB/s Fans Blower Fan Dual-Fan Dual-Fan ICX2 Triple Fan ICX2 Triple Fan ICX2 Triple Fan ICX2 Triple Fan Ports 3x DisplayPort1x HDMI 2.0b 1x VirtualLink USB Type-C Power Connectors TBD Dual 8pin Dual 8pin TBD TBD TBD TBD Dimensions (LxHxD) TBD 10.6 x 4.5 inches2 slots 10.6 x 4.5 inches2.75 slots TBD TBD TBD TBD Weight TBD Warranty TBD

EVGA’s graphics card lineup features a variety of options, including three cards with dual-fan cooling systems and four cards with triple-fan ICX2 coolers. EVGA also offers a single option with a blower-style cooler.

The company’s top-tier graphics card, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra, includes a 14-phase power system for maximum stability and a 2.75-slot heat sink to keep the components nice and cool.