EVGA Launches 3GB GTX 1060, Reveals Four Upcoming Models

It has been just under a month since Nvidia launched the GeForce GTX 1060. Initially, the company launched a 6GB model of the card and didn’t mention anything about a 3GB variant. Nvidia still hasn’t made an official announcement about another GTX 1060, but you can find some details on the GeForce.com website, and partner cards are starting to roll out.
The 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 is built on Nvidia’s GP106 processor, which until now was a solo model. The GeForce GTX 1080 is derived from GP104 processor and the GTX 1070 is a cut down version of that processor. The mighty Titan X Pascal features its own unique processor, the GP102. The 3GB version of the GTX 1060 is built on the GP106. Like the GTX 1070 to the GTX 1080, the GTX 1060 3GB features a slightly cut down processor compared to the 6GB version. The full GP106 features 10 shader models with a total of 1280 Cuda Cores, whereas the 3GB edition has only nine shader modules and 1152 Cuda Cores.
EVGA appears to be the first board partner out the gate with a 3GB GTX 1060. Naturally, EVGA being EVGA, the company announced a whole line of 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 cards equipped with ACX coolers. There will ultimately be five models from EVGA, including FTW+, FTW, and SSC models equipped with the company’s new ACX 3.0 cooler, which can be found on EVGA’s other 10-series cards. There will also be standard and SC 3GB GeForce GTX 1060s equipped with single-fan ACX 2.0 coolers.
EVGA has not said when the overclocked models will be released and it hasn’t announced pricing for those cards yet. The base GeForce GTX 1060 3GB with the single ACX 2.0 fan is on sale now for $200. We’re eager to see how these cut down 1060s perform. The 6GB version carries too high of a price premium over AMD’s RX 480 for it to be a value buy, but if the 3GB version can hold its own, the fight for the $200-budget gamer’s money might have gotten a lot more interesting.
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Lineup
|Model
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB FTW+
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB FTW
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SSC
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SC
|EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|Model #
|03G-P4-6367
|03G-P4-6267
|03G-P4-6263
|03G-P4-6162
|03G-P4-6160
|CUDA Cores:
|1152
|1152
|1152
|1152
|1152
|Base Clock:
|1632 MHz
|1620 MHz
|1607 MHz
|1607 MHz
|1506 MHz
|Boost Clock:
|1860 MHz
|1847 MHz
|1835 MHz
|1835 MHz
|1708 MHz
|Memory Detail:
|3072 MB GDDR5
|3072 MB GDDR5
|3072 MB GDDR5
|3072 MB GDDR5
|3072 MB GDDR5
|Memory Bit Width:
|192 Bit
|192 Bit
|192 Bit
|192 Bit
|192 Bit
|Memory Clock:
|8008 MHz
|8008 MHz
|8008 MHz
|8008 MHz
|8008 MHz
|Memory Speed:
|0.28 ns
|0.28 ns
|0.28 ns
|0.28 ns
|0.28 ns
|Memory Bandwidth:
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|Key Features
|NVIDIA GameStream Technology
|NVIDIA GameStream Technology
|NVIDIA GameStream Technology
|NVIDIA GameStream Technology
|NVIDIA GameStream Technology
|NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
|NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
|NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
|NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
|NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
|OpenGL 4.5 Support
|OpenGL 4.5 Support
|OpenGL 4.5 Support
|OpenGL 4.5 Support
|OpenGL 4.5 Support
|Simultaneous Multi-Projection
|Simultaneous Multi-Projection
|Simultaneous Multi-Projection
|Simultaneous Multi-Projection
|Simultaneous Multi-Projection
|VR Ready
|VR Ready
|VR Ready
|VR Ready
|VR Ready
|NVIDIA Ansel
|NVIDIA Ansel
|NVIDIA Ansel
|NVIDIA Ansel
|NVIDIA Ansel
|NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
|NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
|NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
|NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
|NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
|Microsoft DirectX 12
|Microsoft DirectX 12
|Microsoft DirectX 12
|Microsoft DirectX 12
|Microsoft DirectX 12
|Vulkan API
|Vulkan API
|Vulkan API
|Vulkan API
|Vulkan API
|PCI Express 3.0
|PCI Express 3.0
|PCI Express 3.0
|PCI Express 3.0
|PCI Express 3.0
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
|EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
|EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
|EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
|EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|Built for EVGA Precision XOC
|EVGA ACX 3.0 Cooling
|EVGA ACX 3.0 Cooling
|EVGA ACX 3.0 Cooling
|EVGA ACX 2.0 Single Fan + Copper Core/Heatpipe
|EVGA ACX 2.0 Single Fan
I really love to see any benchmark done how it performs the 3GB GTX 1060 against the RX 480 8/4GB in differents resolutions, to give the client the better card for their needs
Saludos.
For lower end games that are NOT AAA titles, this card will be more than enough for those people. 3GB of vram is actually enough for 85% of games on the market today, but for the most popular but few AAA titles, yeah you'll need more vram.
the 1070 features the same GPU chip as the 1080, but cut down.
The 3GB 1060 features the same GPU chip as the 6GB 1060, but cut down.
I know it really marketing talking here, but based on the 3GB 1060 using a cut down version of the 6GB 1060, wouldn't it follow suit to give it a different model number?
But still, will the average user pick the 3GB GTX 1060? or will l pick the 4GB RX 480?
Again, still there is no official price so everything is hypothetical.
don't see any for sale on newegg yet but a couple can be had from their respective web sites. evga card is $199 and pny is $229. both for sale on their sites.
that depends on how it performs. the 6 gb 1060 does better than the 480 by a little bit. if the 3 gb 1060 also beats it, then it would be the better buy over the non-existant 4 gb rx 480 cards. it may even match the 8 gb rx 480 card for less than they are selling for.
nvidia said in a quick blurb the 3gb model is only about 5% less performance than the 6gb model. seen no reviews to back that up, but if it is true, the rx 480 is in trouble!!
only one announced so far for 3 gb from evga and it is the smaller single fan reference design they have. but more will follow based on the article. only one listed but evga always has a ton of models in the works. 2 ftw models so i'd expected the ftw+ to also show for some of the other pascal models as well eventually.
but recall they did release ftw versions of the 950 and 950 and 750ti and and and. so it's not out of the question for a ftw model to be made for the 3 gb variant.
Looks official enough to me. Aimed directly at the 4GB RX480.
3GB of RAM should be vastly sufficient for people who aren't aiming for very-high detail at 1080p and beyond. People who are only willing to spend $200 (or less) on a GPU are usually far more willing to compromise on details if it'll save them $100 and provide smooth frame rates.