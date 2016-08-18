Trending

EVGA Launches 3GB GTX 1060, Reveals Four Upcoming Models

It has been just under a month since Nvidia launched the GeForce GTX 1060. Initially, the company launched a 6GB model of the card and didn’t mention anything about a 3GB variant. Nvidia still hasn’t made an official announcement about another GTX 1060, but you can find some details on the GeForce.com website, and partner cards are starting to roll out.

The 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 is built on Nvidia’s GP106 processor, which until now was a solo model. The GeForce GTX 1080 is derived from GP104 processor and the GTX 1070 is a cut down version of that processor. The mighty Titan X Pascal features its own unique processor, the GP102. The 3GB version of the GTX 1060 is built on the GP106. Like the GTX 1070 to the GTX 1080, the GTX 1060 3GB features a slightly cut down processor compared to the 6GB version. The full GP106 features 10 shader models with a total of 1280 Cuda Cores, whereas the 3GB edition has only nine shader modules and 1152 Cuda Cores.

EVGA appears to be the first board partner out the gate with a 3GB GTX 1060. Naturally, EVGA being EVGA, the company announced a whole line of 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 cards equipped with ACX coolers. There will ultimately be five models from EVGA, including  FTW+, FTW, and SSC models equipped with the company’s new ACX 3.0 cooler, which can be found on EVGA’s other 10-series cards. There will also be standard and SC 3GB GeForce GTX 1060s equipped with single-fan ACX 2.0 coolers.

EVGA has not said when the overclocked models will be released and it hasn’t announced pricing for those cards yet. The base GeForce GTX 1060 3GB with the single ACX 2.0 fan is on sale now for $200. We’re eager to see how these cut down 1060s perform. The 6GB version carries too high of a price premium over AMD’s RX 480 for it to be a value buy, but if the 3GB version can hold its own, the fight for the $200-budget gamer’s money might have gotten a lot more interesting.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Lineup
ModelEVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB FTW+EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB FTWEVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SSCEVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB SCEVGA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Model #03G-P4-636703G-P4-626703G-P4-626303G-P4-616203G-P4-6160
CUDA Cores:11521152115211521152
Base Clock:1632 MHz1620 MHz1607 MHz1607 MHz1506 MHz
Boost Clock:1860 MHz1847 MHz1835 MHz1835 MHz1708 MHz
Memory Detail:3072 MB GDDR53072 MB GDDR53072 MB GDDR53072 MB GDDR53072 MB GDDR5
Memory Bit Width:192 Bit192 Bit192 Bit192 Bit192 Bit
Memory Clock:8008 MHz8008 MHz8008 MHz8008 MHz8008 MHz
Memory Speed:0.28 ns0.28 ns0.28 ns0.28 ns0.28 ns
Memory Bandwidth:192 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s192 GB/s
Key FeaturesNVIDIA GameStream TechnologyNVIDIA GameStream TechnologyNVIDIA GameStream TechnologyNVIDIA GameStream TechnologyNVIDIA GameStream Technology
NVIDIA G-SYNC ReadyNVIDIA G-SYNC ReadyNVIDIA G-SYNC ReadyNVIDIA G-SYNC ReadyNVIDIA G-SYNC Ready
OpenGL 4.5 SupportOpenGL 4.5 SupportOpenGL 4.5 SupportOpenGL 4.5 SupportOpenGL 4.5 Support
Simultaneous Multi-ProjectionSimultaneous Multi-ProjectionSimultaneous Multi-ProjectionSimultaneous Multi-ProjectionSimultaneous Multi-Projection
VR ReadyVR ReadyVR ReadyVR ReadyVR Ready
NVIDIA AnselNVIDIA AnselNVIDIA AnselNVIDIA AnselNVIDIA Ansel
NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0NVIDIA GPU Boost 3.0
Microsoft DirectX 12Microsoft DirectX 12Microsoft DirectX 12Microsoft DirectX 12Microsoft DirectX 12
Vulkan APIVulkan APIVulkan APIVulkan APIVulkan API
PCI Express 3.0PCI Express 3.0PCI Express 3.0PCI Express 3.0PCI Express 3.0
Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
Built for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOC
EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingPCI Express 3.0
Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320Max Digital Resolution - 7680x4320
HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVIHDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and Dual-Link DVI
Built for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOCBuilt for EVGA Precision XOC
EVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingEVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingEVGA ACX 3.0 CoolingEVGA ACX 2.0 Single Fan + Copper Core/HeatpipeEVGA ACX 2.0 Single Fan
  • lucas_7_94 18 August 2016 17:21
    Really worth buying one of these which have 3GB at today if you're playing @ 1080? I mean, this paper doesn't mention how much it will cost and at today , the games are eating more than 3GB (ask to the GTX 970 owners which have problems with 3.5GB), but in the U$D 200-range, i would pick the RX 480 8GB for that price, mainly for the VRAM available.

    I really love to see any benchmark done how it performs the 3GB GTX 1060 against the RX 480 8/4GB in differents resolutions, to give the client the better card for their needs

    Saludos.
  • TechyInAZ 18 August 2016 17:25
    18458599 said:
    Really worth buying one of these which have 3GB at today if you're playing @ 1080? I mean, this paper doesn't mention how much it will cost and at today , the games are eating more than 3GB (ask to the GTX 970 owners which have problems with 3.5GB), but in the U$D 200-range, i would pick the RX 480 8GB for that price, mainly for the VRAM available.

    I really love to see any benchmark done how it performs the 3GB GTX 1060 against the RX 480 8/4GB in differents resolutions, to give the client the better card for their needs

    Saludos.

    For lower end games that are NOT AAA titles, this card will be more than enough for those people. 3GB of vram is actually enough for 85% of games on the market today, but for the most popular but few AAA titles, yeah you'll need more vram.
  • shrapnel_indie 18 August 2016 17:29
    Okay...

    the 1070 features the same GPU chip as the 1080, but cut down.
    The 3GB 1060 features the same GPU chip as the 6GB 1060, but cut down.

    I know it really marketing talking here, but based on the 3GB 1060 using a cut down version of the 6GB 1060, wouldn't it follow suit to give it a different model number?
  • lucas_7_94 18 August 2016 17:33
    18458616 said:
    For lower end games that are NOT AAA titles, this card will be more than enough for those people. 3GB of vram is actually enough for 85% of games on the market today, but for the most popular but few AAA titles, yeah you'll need more vram.

    But still, will the average user pick the 3GB GTX 1060? or will l pick the 4GB RX 480?

    Again, still there is no official price so everything is hypothetical.

  • Math Geek 18 August 2016 17:34
    lots of models announced and updated in the megathread http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3047729/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1000-series-megathread-faq-resources.html#17902602

    don't see any for sale on newegg yet but a couple can be had from their respective web sites. evga card is $199 and pny is $229. both for sale on their sites.
  • jtd871 18 August 2016 17:35
    There is no honking way that the "FTW" model will have anything less than 6GB unless EVGA wants to get laughed out of the room. I can see the single-fan models *maybe* having 3GB variants, but the "premium" 2-fan overclocked models? Doubt it.
  • Math Geek 18 August 2016 17:36
    18458650 said:
    18458616 said:
    For lower end games that are NOT AAA titles, this card will be more than enough for those people. 3GB of vram is actually enough for 85% of games on the market today, but for the most popular but few AAA titles, yeah you'll need more vram.

    But still, will the average user pick the 3GB GTX 1060? or will l pick the 4GB RX 480?

    Again, still there is no official price so everything is hypothetical.

    that depends on how it performs. the 6 gb 1060 does better than the 480 by a little bit. if the 3 gb 1060 also beats it, then it would be the better buy over the non-existant 4 gb rx 480 cards. it may even match the 8 gb rx 480 card for less than they are selling for.

    nvidia said in a quick blurb the 3gb model is only about 5% less performance than the 6gb model. seen no reviews to back that up, but if it is true, the rx 480 is in trouble!!
  • Math Geek 18 August 2016 17:38
    18458653 said:
    There is no honking way that the "FTW" model will have anything less than 6GB unless EVGA wants to get laughed out of the room. I can see the single-fan models *maybe* having 3GB variants, but the "premium" 2-fan overclocked models? Doubt it.

    only one announced so far for 3 gb from evga and it is the smaller single fan reference design they have. but more will follow based on the article. only one listed but evga always has a ton of models in the works. 2 ftw models so i'd expected the ftw+ to also show for some of the other pascal models as well eventually.

    but recall they did release ftw versions of the 950 and 950 and 750ti and and and. so it's not out of the question for a ftw model to be made for the 3 gb variant.
  • lucas_7_94 18 August 2016 17:40
    Agreed, lets see how its the battle between the GTX 1060 3GB vs RX 480 4GB.
  • InvalidError 18 August 2016 18:30
    18458650 said:
    Again, still there is no official price so everything is hypothetical.
    From TFA: "The base GeForce GTX 1060 3GB with the single ACX 2.0 fan is on sale now for $200."

    Looks official enough to me. Aimed directly at the 4GB RX480.

    3GB of RAM should be vastly sufficient for people who aren't aiming for very-high detail at 1080p and beyond. People who are only willing to spend $200 (or less) on a GPU are usually far more willing to compromise on details if it'll save them $100 and provide smooth frame rates.
