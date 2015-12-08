EVGA Releases GTX 970 With Hybrid Cooling Solution

Water cooling has been gaining a lot of traction in the enthusiast PC market over the course of the last couple years. The advent of the closed loop water cooler really changed the game, and now we’re seeing the technology applied to more and more products. Less than a year ago it was only the most expensive GPUs that were equipped with liquid cooling solutions, but it appears that is no longer the case. Although not the first to offer liquid cooling on a lower-tier product than the flagship, EVGA just broke the mold with the announcement of the GeForce GTX 970 Hybrid Gaming.
EVGA’s GeForce GTX 970 Hybrid is a liquid-cooled version of the company’s GeForce GTX 970 SC with the blower cooler. EVGA offers a wide range of different GTX 970 cards with varying clock speeds, but curiously, it opted to use its lowest-clocked offering as the base for the liquid-cooled rendition despite clearly having the thermal headroom for much more aggressive settings. EVGA claimed the Hybrid cooler keeps the GPU 40 degrees Celsius cooler than the standard blower cooler.
|EVGA GeForce GTX 970 HYBRID GAMING
|Part Number
|04G-P4-1976-KR
|Base Clock:
|1140 MHz
|Boost Clock:
|1279 MHz
|Texture Fill Rate:
|GT/s
|Memory:
|4096 MB
|Memory Clock:
|7010 MHz
|Memory Bandwidth:
|224.3 GB/s
|Warranty:
|3 Years
The Hybrid liquid cooling solution, with its prefilled loop and 120 mm radiator, has been used on a number of EVGA’s previous products before, but it’s never been offered on a product at this price point. EVGA’s website has the GTX 970 Hybrid Gaking in stock and available for $399.99, which is only a $60 premium over the card equipped with the blower fan.
Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Sure they may run cooler, but these days temps are not what restrict OCs on GPUs. I also dont like the extra room they take up.
I'm with you there. I've never been a fan of closed loop coolers. They are clunky, and not particularly attractive.
to me if you're going to go water, don't go half way with it. Full custom loop all the way!
If people could, there are people temp-wise who could get 2000Mhz probably, but just not feasible with other limitations.
Personally I refuse to get another GPU until HBM comes to Nvidia. Shouldn't everyone who wanted a 970 with RAM controversy should have one by now anyway?
Also All in one cards don't require the regular maintenance that custom loops require correct?
They dont require any advanced maintenance other than basic cleanings.
The temperatures will not degrade the card unless you run them extremely high. Under 80C will have little to no impact on the card, even if it did it wouldnt become apparent until long after the card stops performing well enough.
I have my GTX 970 overclocked, and the bios modded to unlock the voltage limits. I can push enough voltage to kill the GPU if I wanted to, but realistically, I can't go much beyond 1.265 V because I start to hit the VRM and PCI-e spec limitations for an 8+6 pin card. and even at that limit, the card still does not hit a thermal throttling threshold.
The liquid cooling is only useful if the card does something like implement a 3x 8 pin design where you can then reliably pump 1.3+V into the GPU with out VRM throttling. Funny thing is that the card I have is using an air cooler designed by EVGA ACX 2.0+.
Overall, you are better off spending an extra $69 and getting an EVGA GTX 980 with their non reference cooler that handles overclocking with no problem (power delivery issues kick in before the GPU runs into thermal issues).