EVGA Rolls Out Four GTX 1060 Models

As always, EVGA has a set of the latest Nvidia GPUs. This time around, the company is offering four versions of the GTX 1060 that extend from its base “Gaming” model up to the top-of-the-line “FTW” variant.

Unknown Speeds

EVGA lists the clock speeds as “TBD” for the company’s top two FTW and SSC models. However, we do know that both models use the 6+1 power phase design and an 8-pin power connector, as opposed to the 3+1 power phase and 6-pin connector on the reference card.

The two cards also come with EVGA’s new ACX 3.0 cooler, which the company introduced with the launch of the GTX 1080. The new cooler uses two 0-dB double ball bearing fans as well more heatpipes for better performance. Unlike the 1080s, the 1060 coolers will replace the RGB lighting with a simple, white LED.

Smaller Than Usual

Unlike the top two cards in the lineup, EVGA lists clock speeds for its SC and Gaming GTX 1060 models. The SC version has a base clock of 1607 MHz and boosts to 1835 MHz, while its counterpart has a 1506 MHz base clock and boosts to 1708 MHz.

Both cards are also smaller than the flagships and use the standard 3+1 power phase and 6-pin connector. In terms of cooling, however, EVGA utilized its ACX 2.0 cooling system. In addition, these cards utilize one fan each. The difference is that the SC model has an additional copper core and heat pipe.

Two Available Now, Two Coming Soon

You can pick up the SC and Gaming models for $259.99 and $249.99, respectively. However, you can take off $10 from the SC model with EVGA’s mailing rebate. The company didn’t put a release date or price for the FTW and SSC models