EVGA Adds Deliver Us the Moon Game for Free With RTX 20-Series Graphics Cards

Great gear makes gamers very happy, but what makes everyone even happier is free stuff. EVGA knows this and is throwing in one of the latest games supporting Nvidia RTX graphics features with all of its RTX 20-series graphics cards.

In Deliver Us The Moon, Earth's resources are depleted, and the World Space Agency has been created to gather energy from the moon. Years later, you're sent to the Moon to find out what happened and save humanity.

Deliver Us The Moon's RTX features include ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced opaque reflections and ray-traced shadows. Nvidia DLSS helps boost performance to appreciated high framerates while increasing visual fidelity.

Note that the deal is only available with EVGA RTX 20-series graphics cards, including the Super line-up.

You also have need to have bought your graphics card from a participating retailer starting from February 3. Valid retailers include EVGA, Amazon, Best Buy, MicroCenter, Newegg and, for Canadian customers, Canada Computers, Memory Express and Newegg CA. According to EVGA, the promo will last "for a limited time or while supplies last."