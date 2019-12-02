EVGA’s RTX 2080 Hydro Copper Is on Sale This Cyber Monday for $669 (33% off)

Warning: You will need your own (non-aluminum) liquid-cooled loop to run this graphics card. It cannot run on air.

Now that’s out of the way let’s talk about this fantastic Cyber Monday deal from EVGA. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper Gaming (what a name), is currently on sale for just $669, that’s an incredible $330 (33% off) its retail price.

Now to give you some perspective it's not the cheapest RTX 2080 out there right now (in fact you can pick up some very cheap low spec, air-cooled, cards for around $630) but it’s well within spitting distance of them, and for that price, and those looking to liquid-cool, you also gain access to that RGB waterblock for practically nothing, and a 3 year warranty as well.

EVGA’s RTX 2080 FTW3 Hydro Copper: was $1,000, now $670

Complete with pre-installed RGB water-block, and a healthy out-of-the-box overclock for strong stock performance, the RTX 2080 Hydro Copper is an impressive solution for 4K and high refresh 1440p gaming, as long as you have your own custom loop. View Deal

Performance

So the RTX 2080 is certainly not the freshest beast out of the Nvidia kitchen these days, but it’s still a kick ass GPU especially at this price point, and especially with the added waterblock. EVGA’s RTX 2080 Hydro Copper comes packing a completely custom PCB, with a 14 phase power design, (requiring 2x 8 pin PCIe connectors) and a healthy overclock providing a reported spec of “1,860 MHz” on the boost clock, which of course will vary dependent on the cooling applied. It's also compatible with EVGA's NVLink SLI bridge too, if you're interested in doing something similar to our latest liquid-cooled 4K Gaming PC build, without the hassle of having to strip the bridge down.

We haven’t reviewed this card at Tom’s Hardware just yet, however the closest comparison is Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 Amp (coming in with a boost clock of 1830 MHz, 30 MHz less), you can check out our complete testing there for comparable frame rates, however given the nature of this card and that GPU Boost favors lower temperatures to increase it’s clock speeds and therefor performance, you can expect anywhere between a 10-20% performance increases dependent on your setup.

Liquid-cooling Recommendations

If you’re looking to install this in a rig, we recommend you give it a good 240mm of total radiator surface area to achieve the most out of it. Fortunately the attached waterblock (which would normally set you back an additional $100-200 from the likes of Alphacool or EKWB), comes with four G1/4” fittings for you to configure your loop around and a pre-installed metal backplate too for maximum passive ambient cooling.

