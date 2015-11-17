Fanatec Launches More Affordable Wheel Rim For Xbox One Owners

Fanatec, which makes high-end racing peripherals for serious simulation hobbyists, has announced a new wheel option that will enable current Fanatec hardware to be connected to an Xbox One. The CSL Wheel P1 is the first component released under Fanatec's new lineup of more affordable racing simulation products. The CSL line is positioned below the Clubsport series, which lowers the barrier of entry.

Fanatec said a CSL base is in development and will be released at a future date, but the new wheel is compatible with the Clubsport V1 and Clubsport V2 wheel bases, which allows current owners to upgrade their existing setups to work with Xbox One. By attaching the wheel to the base, all attached accessories, including pedal and shifter sets, will work with Microsoft's latest console.

The CSL Wheel P1 features a stripe indicating the center point and a set of multicolor LED shift lights (similar to the Logitech G920), as well as a TUNING LED display that shows telemetry data right on the rim.

Fanatec said the CSL Wheel P1 is smaller (just a 30 cm diameter) than the other wheels the company offers that are compatible with the Clubsport base. The company said its 1170 g weight is less than its other wheels, as well. Fanatec said these two characteristics help the wheel spin and react fast.

The CSL Wheel P1 features brushed aluminum spokes and metal shifters, as well as an updated quick release mechanism that attaches the wheel to the wheel base.

The CSL Wheel P1 for Xbox One is available now from Fanatec.com for $139.95 (149.95€). The company announced availability for the U.S. and Europe and said that immediate shipping is available in some countries.

