'Far Cry 5' Teaser Trailer Shows Montana Setting

Recently, Ubisoft announced the arrival of a few games coming this fiscal year, which included a new Far Cry title, appropriately named Far Cry 5. Today, the company revealed a bit more from the upcoming game in the form of a teaser trailer, which seems to show the game’s new setting.

In previous installments in the series, the setting was somewhere distant from modern civilization, and you had to juggle between the local wildlife, the native residents, and the terrifying villain and his minions. In the case of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, you were put in the middle of the ocean in the Rook Islands and the Tibet-like region of Kyrat, respectively. Even Far Cry Primal, the most recent entry in the series, put you far from familiar lands by turning the clock back to 10,000 B.C. However, the setting of Far Cry 5 is a bit closer to home, at least for Americans, but it still meets the criteria of previous Far Cry settings.

Hope County, Montana seems like a picturesque place, with its towering mountains, dense forests, and open plains, but within the beautiful landscape resides some evil residents. As the trailer shows these majestic sights, you’ll notice some abnormal sights and sounds such as a scream, a body floating down a river, a man in dirty clothes running through a field, and to top it all off, a man bashing another person’s head into a church bell.

The short trailer is just a glimpse into the backdrop of Ubisoft’s next title in the open-world game. We expect to see more at the company’s annual E3 keynote presentation, but you’ll get a full reveal of the game before the show. The “World Announcement Trailer” is set to release on May 26.

NameFar Cry 5
TypeAction/Adventure, Open world
DeveloperUbisoft
PublisherUbisoft
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateN/A
14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 22 May 2017 17:47
    OMG! The graphics are mind-blowing! That looked like real life! :P
  • neieus 22 May 2017 18:03
    We've finally reached the point where graphics look life like!
  • dstarr3 22 May 2017 18:09
    19722316 said:
    OMG! The graphics are mind-blowing! That looked like real life! :P

    19722375 said:
    We've finally reached the point where graphics look life like!

    I see no indication that this is rendered in-game or even in-engine.
  • 10tacle 22 May 2017 19:30
    Awesome that the FC series is finally making it to North America for an environment. Montana is big country. Mountains, grasslands, rivers, heat in the summer, freezing cold in the winter. It has it all. Oh and they have grizzly bears and wolves too.

    I hope Ubisoft has modeled everything correctly including seasonal weather patterns. Can't wait to see a hardware PC test for this. I may be upgrading my SLI 970s sooner than anticipated.
  • captaincharisma 22 May 2017 22:31
    if this is set in the US i guess they modeled the game's villain after trump :D
  • cats_Paw 23 May 2017 07:18
    Downgradesoft.
  • computerguy72 23 May 2017 08:23
    Captaincharisma - You must be the king zealot of the universe to feel the need to turn a Ubisoft game trailer into a commentary on Trump. Sad.
  • synphul 23 May 2017 10:22
    Sadly some people with nothing better to do or nothing to add will turn things political for no apparent reason. Not sure it has any place here.

    As for the game, looking forward to seeing more of it. The intro looked like a mix of actual photography or at least lifelike cut scenes I wouldn't expect to find throughout actual gameplay. Could be pretty interesting though, maybe a bit of bias since I got hooked on the original far cry title.

    The only thing I've really been bummed about with more recent ubisoft titles are being tied into uplay which has been a trainwreck compared to steam (at least in my experience). Hopefully the graphics are up to usual far cry/crysis standards. They've usually had great graphics.
  • cryoburner 23 May 2017 11:10
    Where are the mutants with rocket launchers on their arms? It's just not Far Cry without mutants with rocket launchers.
  • BulkZerker 23 May 2017 12:45
    "if this is set in the US i guess they modeled the game's villain after trump :D "

    Doo hoo hoo, trump joke guiez! Over 9000! Much laff! Best meme!

    Seriously. He may he onto something considering how popular bashing Trump is, and how every single thing has to be a political statement.
