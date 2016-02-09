New 'Far Cry Primal' Trailer Provides Game Overview

With Far Cry Primal set to launch in two weeks, Ubisoft attempted to gather more fans with another trailer of the game. This time around, it’s a full overview of what to expect in the latest iteration of the Far Cry series.

It starts off with the story of Takkar and his journey to the land of Oros. Takkar is different than the other members of his Wenja tribe because of his Beast Master ability that allows him to control various animals such as wolves, bears and a saber-toothed tiger. Takkar also has a variety of weapons available at his disposal, from the deadly club to the silent bow and arrow.

Takkar will need all the help he can get, as his small tribe is continuously harassed by the aggressive Udam people and the fiery Izila clan. He will also need to rescue fellow tribesmen and expand the Wenja’s foothold in this new and dangerous land. Unlike past Far Crygames, mankind is not at the top of the food chain, and Takkar must be wary of both humans and beasts in order to survive.

For some fans, Far Cry Primal seems to be the same gameplay with a new prehistoric setting. But after my experience with the game last month, it’s apparent that Far Cry Primal is different from its predecessors. There’s more focus on crafting, as most of your weapons rely on natural resources. The level of danger is higher than before, as you have to be careful of certain types of animals in addition to the scattered outposts of rival tribes. There are a few familiar elements from past games, but there are many more new features that could make it a unique title.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.