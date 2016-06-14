'Forza Horizon 3' Takes You To Australia

The Forza Horizon series is back for its third installment. This time around, you’ll test your car in Australia.

The land down under features beaches, forests and deserts. The roster of cars features the usual lineup of exotic vehicles, such as the Nissan GT-R and the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario. However, the developers also added jeeps and buggies to the mix to tackle the vast off-road areas. Overall, there will be more than 350 cars to choose from at launch.

As usual, you can participate in multiplayer and single-player events, but the game will also have four-player co-op so you can race with your friends. The game will be released on September 27, 2016.

Name Forza Horizon 3 Type Racing Developer Playground Games Publisher Microsoft Platforms PC, Xbox One Release Date September 27, 2016

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.