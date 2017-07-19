Trending

First 167 Cars For 'Forza Motorsport 7' Revealed (Updated)

By

Update, 7/20/2017, 11:10 am PDT: We incorrectly counted the number of cars revealed by Turn 10 Studios. The studio actually showed 167 vehicles. We made the necessary corrections in the headline and the story.

Original story:

Back at E3, Turn 10 Studios bragged about the list of playable cars within the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7, specifically that it will include the largest collection of Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghini models within a single racing game. In order to get fans excited, Turn 10 released a portion of the game’s car lineup today, and it does indeed feature a plethora of vehicles from “The Big Three” manufacturers, but it also has a few notable cars from other brands, as well.

The studio said that it will eventually have over 700 cars for Forza 7, but today’s list includes a small fraction of that--167 vehicles, to be exact. Even though the game’s cover will feature a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the German-based company has only the second-highest number of cars on the list with 29 vehicles.

It's Ferrari that dominates the list with 56 vehicles that range across numerous decades; the oldest vehicle in the list is the 1948 166MM Barchetta. Others in Ferrari’s lineup include the sleek 2013 LaFerrari and the 1990 Scuderia Ferrari 641, which was used by Formula 1 driving legends Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell.

As for Lamborghini, the Italian-based manufacturer enters the game with only 18 cars. Other major brands in the revealed list include Aston Martin (14 cars), Lotus (14 cars), McLaren (13 cars), Pagani (4 cars), and Bugatti (2 cars). You can take a look at the full list of revealed cars on Xbox Wire.

Each week, Turn 10 will reveal more cars up until the game’s early release on September 29, when it will become available to those who pre-ordered the Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition variant. For everyone else, it will be available on October 2. Aside from the initial E3 announcement, we were also treated to an in-depth look at the game during the show where the developers talked more about Forza 7's new features, as well as its PC-specific aspects.

NameForza Motorsport 7
TypeRacing, Simulation
DeveloperTurn 10 Studios
PublisherMicrosoft Studios
PlatformsPC (Windows 10), Xbox One, Xbox One X
Where To BuyMicrosoft Store
Release DateSeptember 29, 2017 (Ultimate Edition)October 2, 2017
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 10tacle 19 July 2017 19:32
    So the question is will FM7 *really* be more of a sim vs. its predecessors having more arcade type handling like the Gran Turismo series?
    Reply
  • RCFProd 19 July 2017 21:16
    19958855 said:
    So the question is will FM7 *really* be more of a sim vs. its predecessors having more arcade type handling like the Gran Turismo series?

    Forza Motorsport 7 will be like It's always been, a simcade like Gran Turismo and they do that just perfectly.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 19 July 2017 21:39
    GT5/6 were described by Polyphony as a "real driving simulator." They were anything but that. A simcade is Grid Autosport or the F1 series. Neither the GT or Forza series are even up to those in car feel/feedback/response.

    Reply
  • CRamseyer 20 July 2017 09:42
    If you want realism then iRacing is where you will find it. Many pro drivers use it and the technology is used in simulators run by major motorsports teams.
    Reply
  • Marius_27 20 July 2017 12:59
    GTR2 will remain the king of all racing games for many years from now on :)
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 20 July 2017 13:00
    Forza 6 had tons and tons of options to tune your cars weight, handling, power, drive train. I never got into a lot of it, and it has simulation mode. It really wasn't up to par for a lot of you folks?

    I thought it was pretty good, and was up to par with gran tourismo series. I don't see the point of getting any more realistic unless you have a racing cockpit simulator/VR + Steering Wheel&Pedals.
    Reply
  • bochica 20 July 2017 18:05
    There is more to a racing sim than just tagging something with "simulation mode." You need accurate models of the cars, tires, weather, tracks, track dynamics, physics, etc. You can't take what you learn from GT and Forza, and expect it to work in the real world. There are too many "assists" and unrealistic models in those two games that it still isn't up to par with the simulations. Most of the driving mechanics from GTR, iRacing, rFactor you can.

    As stated before, a lot of pro drivers train and practice on iRacing, and many team/manufacturer simulators base their engine off of iRacing. iRacing was based off of the Papyrus games, which back in the day, were pretty realistic for what was available at the time. It has only improved since then.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 21 July 2017 00:11
    19962673 said:
    There is more to a racing sim than just tagging something with "simulation mode." You need accurate models of the cars, tires, weather, tracks, track dynamics, physics, etc. You can't take what you learn from GT and Forza, and expect it to work in the real world. There are too many "assists" and unrealistic models in those two games that it still isn't up to par with the simulations. Most of the driving mechanics from GTR, iRacing, rFactor you can.

    As stated before, a lot of pro drivers train and practice on iRacing, and many team/manufacturer simulators base their engine off of iRacing. iRacing was based off of the Papyrus games, which back in the day, were pretty realistic for what was available at the time. It has only improved since then.
    iRacing is probably the best simulator and I know a couple of local drivers that use it. But you should know you can turn off the assists in Forza. It's definitely not a true sim but it's a well balanced simcade that is adjustable to fit different playstyles, and it has some nice qualities. Also, Forza 7 in 4K is gorgeous!
    Reply