Get This Green LED 120mm Cooling Fan For Free on Black Friday

Newegg might have too many Lepa fans lying around as the retailer appears to be giving the green version of the Chopper Advance cooling fan away for free. The fan is on sale for $10.00 and comes with free shipping, but you get a rebate card to get all of your money back.

The Chopper Advance 120mm utilizes a patented BOL (Barometric Oil-less) bearing that's rated with an MBFT over 160,000 hours. Checking in with a rotational speed between 600 RPM and 1,500 RPM, the fan delivers airflow and static pressure up to 70.38 CFM and 1.833 mm-H2O, respectively. According to Lepa, the Chopper Advance 120mm has a maximum noise level up to 20 dBA.

Lepa Chopper Advance: was $10.00, now $0 at Newegg The Chopper Advance is a capable 120mm cooling fan for cases that offers a maximum airflow up to 70.38 CFM with a maximum noise level of 20 dBA.View Deal

The Chopper Advance 120mm draws power through a standard 4-pin connector, which also lets your control the fan speed to your liking. This particular model (LPCPA12P-G) features green lighting and thanks to the quad-ring design, it allows for up to 30 different lighting effects. Unfortunately, based on user reviews, you can't control the lighting effects. So, what you see in terms of lighting is literally what you get.

However, a benefit of the Chopper Advance 120mm's design is the removable fan blads. Lepa implemented the blades in a way that the user can disassemble them with a single click, facilitating cleaning.

