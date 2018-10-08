G.Skill Launches 64GB Double Capacity DDR4 Memory Kits

Developed according to motherboard manufacturer Asus' DC (double capacity) DIMM standard, G.Skill has announced three 64GB (2x 32GB) DC DDR4 kits hailing from the memory specialist's Trident Z RGB memory line.

(Image credit: G.Skill)



Traditional UDIMM normally houses up to 16 memory chips. Not happy with this limitation, G.Skill set out with Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) engineering team to develop a new PCB solution that would allow the memory manufacturer to double up the capacity per module. The result is the non-JEDEC double capacity DIMM format, which has enabled G.Skill to stuff up to 32 memory chips onto a single memory module.

The Trident Z RGB DC memory modules are essentially taller version of their UDIMM counterparts. They feature an identical Trident Z design and RGB lighting, which is controllable with G.Skill or Asus software.

G.Skill offers its DC memory kits in capacities of 64GB and DDR4 speeds up to 3,200MHz. Each kit is comprised of two 32GB DC DDR4 modules and have 8Gb Samsung B-die memory chips on board. Enthusiasts interested in picking up one of the new Trident Z RGB DC 64GB memory kits have three different options.

The 3,000MHz kit (F4-3000C14D-64GTZDC) has its timings configured at CL14-14-14-34 and operates at 1.35V. The 3,200MHz kit is available in two variants with different timings. The F4-3200C14D-64GTZDC kit has CL14-14-14-34 timings, while the F4-3200C14D-64GTZDCB kit has more loose timings of CL14-15-15-35. Both kits run at 1.35V just like the 3,000MHz kit. Similarly to other conventional memory kits, the new DC kits from G.Skill also come equipped with Intel XMP 2.0 profiles, so consumers can easily setup their memory with the click of a button.

G.Skill's Trident Z RGB DC memory kits only work on Asus Z390 motherboards, which makes sense since Asus co-developed the DC DIMM standard with G.Skill. Only three motherboards can make use of the DC memory modules: the ROG Z390 Maxmius XI Apex, ROG Maximus XI Gene and ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing or availability of its Trident Z RGB DC memory kits.