Game Trailer Suggests AMD Radeon Branding Refresh

Gearbox released a trailer for its upcoming Godfall game yesterday, and it has a little easter egg in it. As spotted by a Twitter user (via Overclock3D), the video includes a renovated design for the Radeon branding, but it isn't clear if the refreshed branding comes from AMD or is the result of a mistake from the Gearbox team. There's a possibility that Gearbox made the logo, but it's rational to assume that shouldn't be the case – AMD provides its partners with strict branding guidelines and designs to follow. At any rate, we should approach the revised logo with caution, and a cursory check of AMD's partner database didn't reveal a similarly-revised logo.

The logo isn't a huge departure from AMD's current Radeon branding, though. The most substantial change resides in the font, which is the same one that AMD uses for the Ryzen logo. This is more than evident if you look at the letters R, E and N in the Radeon logo compared to the Ryzen logo in the image album below.

It's uncertain if AMD will use the revised Radeon logo in its marketing. However, it would obviously make sense to leverage the strength of the successful Ryzen brand to promote the Radeon lineup. Godfall will be a PlayStation 5 title, and given that the console has a Navi 2x GPU inside it, it's logical to assume that whatever logo AMD uses would also be the logo for Big Navi.

The current prediction is that Big Navi will land around September and October. The next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch before the holiday. The time frame for both Big Navi and the consoles are similar, so it's just a matter of months before we find out if a new Radeon logo shows up, assuming AMD doesn't plan on making a switch before then.