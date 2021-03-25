Get This Gateway Gaming Laptop With RTX 2060 GPU for Under $800

We hear you all asking the same question — “Gateway is still a thing?” Yes, it is, and as it turns out, it knows a thing or two about gaming laptop deals.

It may be called the Gateway Creator Series , but everything from the 120Hz display and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU to the RTX 2060 GPU just screams “gaming.” This tech might be last-gen at this point, but this still an impressive machine, seeing as it's selling for under $800!

Gateway Creator Series: was $999, now $799 at Walmart

If you're more "gamer" than "creator" and your budget is tight, this is an absolute steal of a special offer. A 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD puts this at a serious mid tier spec with a real beginner's budget price. Plus, Gateway didn't skimp on the display, with an FHD panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

Catching our team off guard with its sheer value for money, the Gateway Creator Series features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and audio tuned by THX for an immersive experience.

Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i5-10300H processor with a clock speed up to 4.5GHz, alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and 6GB GDDR6.