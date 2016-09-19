Watch The Gameplay Launch Trailer For 'Gears Of War 4'

Gears of War 4 is almost here. Three weeks before the game’s launch, Microsoft and The Coalition released the game’s gameplay launch trailer to give fans another taste of what’s to come in the franchise’s latest installment.

The clip shows a brief overview of the game’s story. After the events of Gears of War 3, humanity returned to a peacetime state for 25 years. However, a new threat, called The Swarm, arrives and threatens to wreak havoc. Even though Marcus Fenix will be along for the journey, it will be his son, J.D., that will take the role of protagonist in the game. Along with his friends Kait and Del, the trio represents the next generation of the Gears franchise as they attempt to take on this latest threat to human life.

The launch of Gears of War 4 will be the first new title in the series from the studio after Microsoft bought the franchise from Epic Games in 2014. Gears of War 4 was first announced at E3 2015, and earlier this year, the studio finally revealed the game’s release date. Our most recent hands-on with the game was at PAX West, where Microsoft showed off the new Horde Mode, which is exciting, to say the least.

As a first-party title, Gears of War 4 will support the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which means that if you buy the game on Xbox One, you get the PC version for free and vice versa. If you’re playing on the PC, you’ll need to meet the system requirements and also have the Windows 10 OS in order to play the game.