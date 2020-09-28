GELID Slim Silence AM4: Low Profile Cooling

GELID Solutions latest offering is a low profile cooler for AMD AM4 socket based machines. If space is at a premium in your HTPC or embedded build then SLIM SILENCE AM4 may just offer the correct ratio of cooling versus size (Via Techpowerup).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: GELID Solutions) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: GELID Solutions) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: GELID Solutions) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: GELID Solutions)

Measuring just 1.1 inches (28mm, 1U) tall, the SLIM SILENCE AM4 is compatible with AMD Ryzen 3 / 5 / 7 CPUs with a TDP up to 85W. It comes with a double heatpipe in the base of the heatsink optimized to provide efficient cooling considering its diminutive size. Inside the heatsink is the embedded 65mm fan, controlled using GELID PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) which controls the speed of the fan based on the temperature, running as quiet as possible but accelerating to higher speeds when needed for heavier loads.

With a $22 price tag and five years warranty this looks to be a considered choice of cooler for your HTPC setup.