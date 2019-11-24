Get the Sega Genesis Mini for $49

Many of us remember spending hours on the Sega Genesis. Those years may be behind us, but there are hours of game play ahead of us thanks to the Sega Genesis Mini console. This miniature Genesis comes pre-loaded with 42 games right out of the box. The whole package is currently on sale for $49 .

List of Sega Genesis Mini Games

Alex Kidd

Alisia Dragoon

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Castle of Illusion

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Columns

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Darius

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco the Dolphin

Eternal Champions

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Monster World IV

Phantasy Star IV

Road Rash II

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier 2

Street Fighter 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Tetris

Thunder Force III

Toe Jam & Earl

Vectorman

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonderboy in Monster World

World of Illusion

The console dimensions are 9.8" x 3.9" x 11.8". The whole unit weighs 1.93 lbs. It originally released September 19, 2019—this is a really significant sale for such a new console. The Sega Genesis Mini features 16-bit graphics entertainment with 2 wired controllers and additional accessories. The console connects to the TV with a single HDMI cable. If you're a fan of the original Genesis, this too good of a deal to pass over.