Get the Sega Genesis Mini for $49

Many of us remember spending hours on the Sega Genesis. Those years may be behind us, but there are hours of game play ahead of us thanks to the Sega Genesis Mini console. This miniature Genesis comes pre-loaded with 42 games right out of the box. The whole package is currently on sale for $49.
Sega Genesis Mini: was $79, now $49
This miniature version of the Sega Genesis comes pre-loaded with 42 classic games. It's plug-and-play right out of the box and makes a great gift for any retro gaming fan.View Deal
List of Sega Genesis Mini Games
Alex Kidd
Alisia Dragoon
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Castle of Illusion
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Columns
Comix Zone
Contra: Hard Corps
Darius
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
Earthworm Jim
Ecco the Dolphin
Eternal Champions
Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
Golden Axe
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker
Light Crusader
Mega Man: The Wily Wars
Monster World IV
Phantasy Star IV
Road Rash II
Shining Force
Shinobi III
Sonic Spinball
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Space Harrier 2
Street Fighter 2
Streets of Rage 2
Strider
Super Fantasy Zone
Tetris
Thunder Force III
Toe Jam & Earl
Vectorman
Virtua Fighter 2
Wonderboy in Monster World
World of Illusion
The console dimensions are 9.8" x 3.9" x 11.8". The whole unit weighs 1.93 lbs. It originally released September 19, 2019—this is a really significant sale for such a new console. The Sega Genesis Mini features 16-bit graphics entertainment with 2 wired controllers and additional accessories. The console connects to the TV with a single HDMI cable. If you're a fan of the original Genesis, this too good of a deal to pass over.
You can pick up the Sega Genesis Mini on Amazon new for $49. This console usually retails for $79. At more than 38% off, this is definitely a deal worth checking out. Be sure to visit our list of Black Friday tech deals throughout the week for more discounts on today's best hardware.