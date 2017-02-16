'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' PC Requirements Are Here, Open Beta Set For February 23-27

With Ghost Recon: Wildlands set to release in a few weeks, Ubisoft revealed that it’s holding an open beta session for the game next week. In addition, the company also provided hardware requirements for PC players to give them an idea of what to expect in the final version of the game.

For the PC specs, Ubisoft broke it down into minimum and recommended brackets at 720p with Low settings and 1080p with High graphics, respectively. Similar to the For Honor specs, the company also provided a long list of supported GPUs and controllers, which means that you don’t have to break the bank in order to enjoy the game. Save for the extended list of supported GPUs, the chart looks similar to the requirements for the game's closed beta.



However, one part that's missing from this final version is the amount of storage required for the game. For the record, the beta asked for 50 GB, so it's safe to assume that the finished version will need the same, if not more, amount of storage.



Ghost Recon: Wildlands Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz)AMD FX-4320 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 950Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050AMD Radeon HD 7870AMD Radeon R9 270XAMD Radeon R9 370XAMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 290XAMD Radeon R9 390AMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage N/A N/A OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Input Keyboard and mouseXbox One/Elite/360 controllerThird-party Xbox-compatible controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)DualShock 4 controllerSteam controllerOUYA controllerLogitech Chilstream Keyboard and mouseXbox One/Elite/360 controllerThird-party Xbox-compatible controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)DualShock 4 controllerSteam controllerOUYA controllerLogitech Chilstream

The open beta comes three weeks after Ubisoft launched a closed beta. Even though it’s open this time around, you’ll still only have from February 23-27 to play it. You’ll have access to two provinces, Itacua and Montuyac, instead of being limited to one province like closed beta players were.



If you want more information on the game, you can check out preview impressions from last month. Ghost Recon: Wildlands comes out on March 7 on both consoles and PC.