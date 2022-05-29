GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming GPU Drops to $884 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU (opens in new tab) is available at one of its best prices yet. It has a going rate of around $1,349 but is currently selling for just $884. It’s also worth noting that this price has changed rapidly throughout the day and is subject to change again, but it has been lingering around a considerable discount.

As of writing, this 12GB graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

This discount is one of many we're covering throughout the Memorial Day holiday sales and is one of the best graphics card deals we've seen in a while. We always double-check the price history of our deals using third-party tools like Google Shopping, PCPartPicker, and CamelCamelCamel for Amazon items and recommend our readers do the same as prices are subject to change.

According to Gigabyte, the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU can reach speeds up to 1,755 MHz. It leverages Nvidia Ampere microarchitecture and has 2nd Gen RT cores and 3rd Gen Tensor cores. As the name suggests, the graphics card has 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 384-bit memory interface.

This card features what Gigabyte calls Windforce 3X cooling—a system comprised of three fans, two 90mm and one 80mm, with alternate spinning functions. It has seven composite copper heat pipes and a large copper plate directly touching the GPU. It features RGB LEDs support and works with the RGB Fusion 2.0 application. The purchase includes a 4-year manufacturer’s warranty from Gigabyte that users must register for online to redeem.

Visit the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU product page on Amazon for purchase options.