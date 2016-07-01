Gigabyte’s Aero 14 Arrives In The US

Gigabyte announced that its lightweight Aero 14 gaming laptop is now available in the US. We first saw the device shortly before Computex, and now we know exactly what the US version of the Aero 14 will have under the hood.

Not much has changed since Gigabyte first debuted the Aero 14, which features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor with 16 GB of DDR4-2133 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M graphics module. Previously, Gigabyte said it would offer GTX 965M variants and up to 32 GB of memory, but it appears that version hasn’t made it to the US yet. The Aero 14 appears to have a static build and Gigabyte does not offer the ability to customize it.

Storage consists of an M.2 SATA SSD with 512 GB of capacity, and the Aero 14 has room for another M.2 SATA SSD. The 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display runs at 60 Hz, and you can connect additional monitors using the HDMI 2.0 port or mini-DisplayPort. Gigabyte indicates the 94.24 Wh battery can provide up to 10 hours of runtime, although this estimation is surely made with light, non-gaming workloads.

Product Gigabyte Aero 14 (US) Processor Intel Core i7-6700HQ Memory 16 GB DDR4-2133 Graphics Options Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M Display 14” 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS (60 Hz) Video Output - HDMI 2.0- Mini DisplayPort Storage 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD Ports - USB 3.0 x3- USB 3.1 (Gen 2, Type-C)- SD Card Reader Networking 802.11ac WiFi Battery Li-Polymer 94.24 WH (Up to 10-Hour Usage) Dimensions (L x W x H) 13.19 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches Weight 4.19 lbs. Price $1,599

The Gigabyte Aero 14 is available now from Newegg at an MSRP of $1,599. Currently, it is available in black, green or orange models.

