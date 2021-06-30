This Award-Winning Gigabyte Aorus 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is Cheaper Than Ever

We’re big fans of the Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q QHD gaming monitor . In fact, we gave it an impressive 4.5-star rating and our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award.

One of our criticisms was the price, which has been fixed thanks to this huge $180 discount — get the FI27Q-P version of this monitor from Amazon for just $419 .

Of course, the Aorus FI27Q-P’s specs are awesome, but there’s a whole lot more to love about this gaming panel. Read our review for full details, but let's run through the highlights.

From premium gaming performance and great contrast, to high color saturation and premium construction, alongside customizable built-in RGB and High Bit Rate 3-ready standards, this is a seriously attractive option with great value for money at this price.

The FI27Q-P version that's on sale also adds increased signal bandwidth for native 10-bit color.