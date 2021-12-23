Get This Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1,800 in Huge Deal

After Black Friday, we didn’t expect to see gaming laptop deals that are this insanely good, but here we are with the true definition of the phrase “good surprise.”

Right now at Newegg, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P with RTX 3080 graphics is now $600 off, which takes the price down to a mightily impressive $1,799.

This fully-loaded portable powerhouse from Gigabyte sports an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, alongside a vivid 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 Hz refresh rate and Pantone-certified color calibration.

Of course, the impressive price-to-power ratio is a huge selling point here, but as you can read in our Gigabyte Aorus 15P review , there’s a lot more to love about this system. It all starts with the lightweight, sleek design that doesn’t look as over-the-top gamer-esque as many of its competitors. It’s actually a breath of fresh air to see a gaming laptop not look so angular and covered with RGB.

None of this compact styling compromises the performance, though, thanks to the patented WINDFORCE cooling technology — sporting dual 12V fans for strong airflow, 5 heat pipes and a lot of tactically-placed vents, to ensure your high-powered components are running at their best.

Pair that with plenty of I/O, including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4, a snappy chiclet keyboard, up to 8-hours of battery life and that Pantone-certified display, and this becomes both a seriously fast machine for pro-level productivity and gaming alike.