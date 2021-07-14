Gigabyte Introduces Three New AORUS WaterForce AIO Watercoolers

Gigabyte today introduced another lineup of products towards its CPU watercooling portfolio in the form of the AORUS WaterForce family. The new AIOs are compatible with all currently-existing CPU sockets, including the Intel Core i9-11900K via adapters, and take their DNA straight from the more premium AORUS WaterForce X products, inheriting many of their features. The AIOs are available in radiator sizes of 240 mm (2 x 120 mm fans), 280 mm (2 x 140 mm fans) and 360 mm (3 x 120 mm fans).

Gigabyte extols the virtues of its 330-degree, manually rotatable cap design (this allows AORUS' branding to be upright relative to your preference), as well as the increased 7.8 mm tube diameter paired with a longer lasting ceramic axis. The company says that this design increases water flow by 37%, optimizing durability and heat dissipation. There's also reference to "graphene Nano lubricant bearings" on the radiator's fans for "ultra-low friction and noise" - offering a claimed 6% lower noise than standard dual ball-bearing fans while offering up to 2.1 times their operational longevity.

As for performance, Gigabyte claim that even the AORUS WaterForce 240 mm AIO can cope with the heat output of Intel's 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-11900K running at 5.1 GHz all-core - and achieve maximum CPU temperatures of 83 Celsius during stress testing.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Design-wise, we're looking at a pure black radiator, fan and pump, with ARGB highlights throughout that are compatible with Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0. The copper-plated waterblock features AORUS' eagle design as well as a handy temperature control animation which changes ARGB lighting according to operating temperatures, for quick temperature checks at the glance of an eye.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

No word on pricing was available at time of writing; however, expect these the AORUS WaterForce AIOs to come in at lower pricing than the company's flagship WaterForce X products across comparable radiator sizes.