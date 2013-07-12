Trending

Gigabyte and Biostar Also Announce Overclocking on H87 and B85 Motherboards

By

Gigabyte and Biostar have announced overclocking features on non-Z series motherboards.

Earlier we reported that both ASRock and ECS had announced the possibility to overclock Intel K-series CPUs on non-Z series motherboards, and now, unsurprisingly, it appears that more manufacturers are also announcing the feature. Both Gigabyte and Biostar have announced the possibility of overclocking 4th Generation Intel Core K-series processors on H87 and B85 motherboards.

Previously, in order to overclock Intel CPUs through using the multiplier, there were two core requirements (beyond cooling and power). The two requirements were that you needed an Intel K-series CPU, as well as a Z-series motherboard. Now, while the former is still required, it is no longer necessary to have a Z-series motherboard in order to overclock your K-series CPU through using the multiplier.

Gigabyte users will have to download a new BIOS, which is still in the beta phase. Biostar hasn't announced how to get the feature beyond saying that users simply need to adjust the CPU ratio in the BIOS settings, though it is very possible that previously bought H87, B85 and H81 motherboards might need a BIOS update.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slomo4sho 12 July 2013 19:40
    The Z87 chipset is becoming less and less relevant at the lower budget spectrum.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 12 July 2013 22:18
    Really this could be a game changer at the lower end budget spectrum!
    Reply
  • Sakkura 12 July 2013 23:45
    Intel putting the foot down in 3... 2... 1...
    Reply
  • tomfreak 13 July 2013 01:32
    If I have the money to buy K CPU(assuming Intel only release i5/i7 K only), I would be able to afford Z87. Unless someone can some how allow all other lock CPU to run on 125Mhz BCLK, there is no WOW factor.
    Reply
  • dudewitbow 13 July 2013 05:11
    you have to remember guys that the vrms on budget motherboards arent well equiped to handle decent overclocks. It would be aimed at users who want a slight overclock.
    Reply
  • redline92 13 July 2013 11:10
    I dont think so guys its just marketing i mean i look at cheapest b85 and some have vrm cooling and 4 power phases then i look at entry z87 cause lets be honest i cant afford 200$ z87 i will never pay as much for a board as a cpu/gpu thats just lame marketing which drove prices for high end boards so high,you can overclock with less too ~120$ boards will do.So the entry z87's have vrm cooling and same 4 power phase design the only difference being z87 southbridge vs b85/h87 southbridge and the southbridge never matters for overcloking it only matters for more bios Oc features of the chip,but for most budget of us a moderate oc is enough,like 4670k 4.3-4.4 thats more than enough,anything higher and i would first need 100$+ closed loop watercooling then more powerphases and stuff.
    So why isnt anyone testing these unlocked b85/h87 yet?i asked on other forum too they seem scared of blowing motherboards LoL on that one,if a b85/h87 board can handle 4670/4770k turbo 3.8 they surely can a moderate OC they wont blow up rofl...been using cheapo amd boards and pushed my phenom to 4ghz even if the chip is bad lottery with 3 or 4 power phases and no vrm cooling nothing blew up so far.
    I dont have good psu/cooling why wouldi buy z87 overpriced board i wont get more than 4.4-4.5 anyway.. so i really hope you guys gonna test some of these boards i really wanna buy a 70$ b85 with a 4670k by end of this month.
    Reply
  • Sakkura 13 July 2013 12:41
    11147917 said:
    you have to remember guys that the vrms on budget motherboards arent well equiped to handle decent overclocks. It would be aimed at users who want a slight overclock.
    True, but Asrock address that concern with their 8-phase H87 motherboard; the Asrock Fatal1ty H87 Performance costs less than the Asrock Z87 Extreme3, which is the cheapest of their Z87 boards with 8 power phases.
    Reply
  • Novuake 13 July 2013 15:30
    Just another excuse for Biostar to cheap out even more on their motherboards...

    The problem is people are gonna buy these chipsets and then blow up the caps in a matter of days. The days of cheap as hell celeron OCing on cheap as hell mobos are over.

    We are working with much smaller units of power than the older systems, margin for error is now a lot smaller.
    Reply
  • huicun 15 July 2013 06:30
    Latest cheap motherboard here:
    http://www.aliexpress.com/store/926636
    Reply
  • james latimer 11 August 2013 17:07
    is it a good cpu for an i3 intel cpu or is it more for the advanced cpus?
    Reply