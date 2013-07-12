Gigabyte and Biostar Also Announce Overclocking on H87 and B85 Motherboards

Earlier we reported that both ASRock and ECS had announced the possibility to overclock Intel K-series CPUs on non-Z series motherboards, and now, unsurprisingly, it appears that more manufacturers are also announcing the feature. Both Gigabyte and Biostar have announced the possibility of overclocking 4th Generation Intel Core K-series processors on H87 and B85 motherboards.

Previously, in order to overclock Intel CPUs through using the multiplier, there were two core requirements (beyond cooling and power). The two requirements were that you needed an Intel K-series CPU, as well as a Z-series motherboard. Now, while the former is still required, it is no longer necessary to have a Z-series motherboard in order to overclock your K-series CPU through using the multiplier.

Gigabyte users will have to download a new BIOS, which is still in the beta phase. Biostar hasn't announced how to get the feature beyond saying that users simply need to adjust the CPU ratio in the BIOS settings, though it is very possible that previously bought H87, B85 and H81 motherboards might need a BIOS update.