GeForce GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti Clearance Sale - as Low as $285 (Updated)

Updated 12/31/18, 10:00 a.m. ET: We've added a few EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti models that have gone on sale at B&H Video Photo.

As computer hardware retailers are clearing their Pascal stock for the new Turing graphics cards, it's the perfect occasion to pick up a graphics upgrade for your system. On this occasion, Newegg is doing a clearance sale on a couple of GeForce GTX 1070 graphics cards from reputable Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte, including some free games.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC 8G

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC 8G is a great graphics card for a Mini-ITX PC build and for consumers with pre-built systems that lack space. The graphics card usually goes for $304.99, but you can now grab it for $284.99 after mailing in the $20 rebate card.

You may want to act quickly because stock is extremely limited, and the sale ends in five days.

The graphics card comes with Gigabyte's custom-designed cooler that consists of three pure copper composite heatpipes and a 90mm fan to keep the card cool and silent. The graphics card occupies two PCI slots and is only 169mm long. The GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC 8G has a 1,556MHz base clock and reaches 1,745MHz when operating in OC (overclock) Mode.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8G

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

For consumers looking for more firepower, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8G is also on sale at Newegg for $314.99 after rebate--normally it has a $334.99 price tag.

You'll have to be quick on this one though as the sale ends in 13 hours.

The GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8G comes with Gigabyte's WindForce 3X cooler, which relies on two pure copper composite heatpipes for heat dissipation and three cooling fans. It features a dual-slot design and measures 280mm long. The graphics card is also equipped with a stylish, black metallic backplate. When in OC Mode, the GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming 8G runs at 1,620MHz with a boost clock that escalates all the way to 1,822MHz.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 WindForce OC 8G

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 WindForce OC 8G is a decent second option if you miss out on the G1 Gaming model. This graphics card costs $314.99 after the $20 rebate.

There is no time limit on this model, so it'll be on sale until Newegg sells out.

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 WindForce OC 8G employs the WindForce 2X cooler that consists of two pure copper composite heatpipes and a pair of 90mm cooling fans. Like its G1 Gaming sibling, this model also occupies two PCI slots and has a length of 280mm. Unfortunately, it does lack the metallic backplate. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 WindForce OC 8G operates at 1,582MHz with a 1,771MHz boost clock when in OC Mode.

Nvidia Game Bundles

With the purchase of any of the three aformentioned Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 graphics cards, you will receive the GeForce Fortnite Bundle, valued at $45, and a free copy of Monster Hunter: World, which costs $59.99 on Steam.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming Black Edition

(Image credit: EVGA)

You can have EVGA's GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming Black Edition graphics card, which regularly costs $429.99, for $299.99 after applying the $130 Clip Coupon. B&H Video Photo customers also receive a two percent reward for future purchases.

The GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming Black Edition is outfitted with EVGA's latest ACX 3.0 cooling solution that brings many improvements, like improved heatpipes, copper contact area, and a more optimized fan curve. The graphics card has a dual-slot design with a length of 266.7mm. This model clocks in with a 1,594MHz base clock and a boost clock that reaches up to 1,784MHz.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming

(Image credit: EVGA)

With a normal price tag around $549.99, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming is currently available for $359.99 after using B&H Video Photo's generous $190 Clip Coupon. GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards rarely dip below the $400 mark, which makes this EVGA model a pretty sweet deal.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming also features EVGA's characteristic ACX 3.0 cooler. It measures 266.7mm long and occupies two PCI slots. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming boasts a 1,607MHz base clock and a 1,683MHz boost clock.

Both the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards include the Nvidia GeForce Fortnite Frenzy Game Bundle that is worth $59.99.