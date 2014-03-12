Trending

Gigabyte Builds First Single-Socket LGA2011 Motherboard With 10 Gb/s Ethernet

Gigabyte's GA-6PXSVT motherboard is the world's first single-socket GA-6PXSVT motherboard with 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Gigabyte has announced a rather special motherboard, which while it carries something that we've seen before, now comes in a configuration previously not obtainable.

The Gigabyte GA-6PXSVT is the world's first motherboard with a single LGA 2011 socket to feature integrated 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Beyond this, the motherboard has support for up to Intel Xeon E5-2600 V2 CPUs, 256 GB of DDR3 ECC 1866 MHz memory (split over eight DIMMs), along with ample storage options. Ample, in this case, means that the board has a total of 10 SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports, along with another four SATA2 (3 Gb/s) ports. It also features three PCI-Express x16 ports.

Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a legacy PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a serial COM port, along with the 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, topped off with another two Gigabit Ethernet ports, also Intel-made.

There was no word on what the board would cost or when it would become available, though we can imagine that few folks will be calling it affordable.

  • soldier44 12 March 2014 00:47
    Nice and all but no ISP supports this as yet and by the time they do another generation of MBs will be out.
  • Gillerer 12 March 2014 01:17
    I think it's much more likely this will be connected directly to a corporate intranet, rather than to your average ISP.
  • jimmysmitty 12 March 2014 01:32
    12864020 said:
    I think it's much more likely this will be connected directly to a corporate intranet, rather than to your average ISP.

    True but it still doesn't make it useful. Most networks are still on 1Gbe at best as 10Gbe is still pretty expensive and there are still no 10Gbe routers out yet.
  • thundervore 12 March 2014 01:38
    I was excited about this until I realized that consumer 10Gb\s switches still cost an arm and a leg.So something like this is only good for an enterprise environment :(
  • fil1p 12 March 2014 01:53
    Nice and all but no ISP supports this as yet and by the time they do another generation of MBs will be out.
    It doesn't matter if the ISP supports it or not as this will primarily be used on a local network, between the workstation and something like a storage server. Heck this could even be used as a server, and if its priced right it could be pretty sweet deal for a motherboard with 10GBE onboard.
  • bison88 12 March 2014 01:57
    Shame it wasn't 10GbE as people usually refer to it outside the networking world. Meaning copper not SPF+ only with 2 x 1GbE ports on the side (nice feature).This ain't going to be for even your enthusiast, but it has to start somewhere. Amazing how 10GbE is 10 years old and still costs $500+ for a drop in card.
  • SteelCity1981 12 March 2014 02:30
    transferring at 1.2 gigabyte per second on a 10 gigabit lan is pretty good speed if I say so myself.
  • CaedenV 12 March 2014 02:32
    I was really surprised that this tech did not hit consumers some 3-5 years ago! Finally it is here!Definitely a must for my next build!Next time I'll turn my current rig into the server and I will finally have the option to have a nice tiny game/production rig with a minimal of storage. It will be perfect!
  • firefoxx04 12 March 2014 02:49
    Most people have a hard time doing over 5MB/s.. so anyone thinking this is for WAN networks, you are wrong. I would love to have one of these in my rig and on my server to take full advantage of my RAID setups. Makes backups a little quicker.
  • livebriand 12 March 2014 03:06
    I get the feeling this is meant to be a server board, not a consumer-level one. Gigabit in consumer products is over a decade old, come on guys, why not work on getting 10gige in consumer products?
