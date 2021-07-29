Trending

Gigabyte 170 Hz QHD Gaming Monitor Dips Under $300 — Thanks to a $70 Discount

By

Save big on Gigabyte's great QHD gaming monitor

Gigabyte M27Q gaming monitor
(Image credit: Future)

We’re big fans of the Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor — it packs a fast refresh and huge color into a sleek design. In fact, we gave it an impressive 4-star rating, but nothing makes a good monitor better than a price cut!

At Amazon, you can pick up the Gigabyte M27Q for $289.99, which is a beefy $70 discount.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $289.99 at Amazon
This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, low input lag and HDR.View Deal

The price-to-performance ratio here is impressive compared to the best gaming monitors, and there’s a lot to love about this panel. Alongside the big specs, you’ve got plenty of I/O including USB pass-through ports, great on-board OSD software for changing settings on the fly with your keyboard and mouse, and a black equalizer for keeping the contrast where you want it.

All of this is packed into a sleek design with an ergonomic stand that offers plenty of customization and a stylish, restrained design, to fit into your setup.

So, what are you waiting for? With $70 off, this is a great gaming monitor to update your rig with.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
