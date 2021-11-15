This QHD Gaming Monitor is now $70 off in Huge Early Black Friday Deal

Black Friday is just around the corner, but we’re already seeing some huge gaming monitor deals. Newegg just dropped one of the best today.

Right now, the Gigabyte G27Q QHD gaming monitor is down to just $259.99 after a steep $70, which is covered by a Black Friday price protection to refund the difference if you find it cheaper anywhere else.

Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $259.99 at Newegg with code BFPAYA5272 Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $259.99 at Newegg with code BFPAYA5272

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a QHD resolution, HDR, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a monitor that costs less than $260!

We’ve only gone hands on with the curved version of this monitor, which you can find out more about in our Gigabyte G27QC review, but based on this great review, we’re pretty confident in recommending this.

Why? Well, the only real difference is this isn’t curved. The G27Q still sports that same gorgeous QHD panel with a speedy refresh rate, alongside an impressive array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 ports for convenience.

Not only that, but pictures sport great true-to-life 8-bit color with an impressive 92% DCI-P3 color gamut, and you have a versatile suite of easy-to-use customization options thanks to the OSD Sidekick software.

And all of this is crammed into a sleek chassis with a minimal bezel, sleek ergonomic stylings, a flexible stand and VESA-compatible mounting. If you need something that fits into your home setup with ease and offers a great picture for any gaming enthusiast, this is the deal to get.