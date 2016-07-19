Trending

Gigabyte Launches Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming, Doesn’t Reveal Clock Speeds

By

AMD launched the Radeon RX 480 (AKA Polaris 10) at the end of June, but unlike the Nvidia offerings that each had numerous custom boards announced on day one, AMD’s latest GPU was released to the market as a reference design only.

Leaked images of Sapphire’s upcoming Nitro version appeared online, and Asus revealed the ROG Strix RX 480 last week. Now Gigabyte has announced its custom Polaris 10, the RX 480 G1 Gaming, but we still don’t know all of the details about this custom Radeon card.

The Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming will come in two variants; the RX480G1 Gaming-4GD, which offers 4GB of GDDR5, and the RX480G1 GAMING-8GD, which includes 8GB of memory. Gigabyte has not revealed how fast it will clock the memory for either option, though.

The RX 480 G1 Gaming cards will include two selectable overclock profiles: OC Mode and Gaming Mode. Gigabyte has not announced how fast the GPU will operate for either profile. Gigabyte did say that the cards would both feature a 6+2 power phase design to help regulate voltage for greater stability. The card also features a smart power indicator, which alerts you if there’s a power irregularity.

Gigabyte’s RX 480 G1 Gaming features a dual fan Windforce 2X cooler with dual 90mm 3D Active fans that shut off when the GPU is cool enough. The cooler is very similar to the one included on Gigabyte’s GTX 1060 G1 Gaming card. It also includes RGB Spectrum-illuminated Gigabyte and Fan Stop logos along the top of the card.

Graphics ProcessingRadeon RX480Radeon RX480
Process Technology14 nm14 nm
Memory ClockTBDTBD
Memory Size4 GB8 GB
Memory TypeGDDR5GDDR5
Memory Bus256 bit256 bit
Card BusPCI-E 3.0 x 16PCI-E 3.0 x 16
OutputDual-link DVI-D *1Dual-link DVI-D *1
HDMI *1HDMI *1
Display Port *3Display Port *3
Digital max resolution7680x43207680x4320
Multi-view55
Card sizeH=40 L=232 W=116 mmH=40 L=232 W=116 mm
PCB FormATXATX
DirectX1212
OpenGL4.54.5
Recommended PSU500W500W
Power Connectors8 pin*18 pin*1

Gigabyte has not yet revealed pricing for either the 4GB model or the 8GB model of Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming. Availability is also still up in the air.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • knight_1 19 July 2016 21:33
    Does it fit on a ASRock B85 m-atx? Or only atx boards
    Reply
  • pierrerock 19 July 2016 22:24
    18302424 said:
    Does it fit on a ASRock B85 m-atx? Or only atx boards

    There is no reason why it wouldn't work ! you could even intall it on a Mini-ITX board. What you need to check is if you can fit a 232 mm long card in your case !
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 20 July 2016 13:21
    18302424 said:
    Does it fit on a ASRock B85 m-atx? Or only atx boards

    The PCI-E slot size is universal. You can install any graphics card into any size board. Your limitation will be in the size of your case.
    Reply