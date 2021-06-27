Gigabyte Rips The Chipset Fan Off Its X570 Mini-ITX Motherboard

Gigabyte has prepared a refreshed version of the company's X570-I Aorus Pro WiFi motherboard. Like the brand's other X570S motherboards, the X570SI Aorus Pro AX (via VideoCardz) arrives without an active fan that cools the chipset.

The X570SI Aorus Pro AX is based on the X570S chipset. Do bear in mind that X570S isn't a new chipset, rather it's just a way for vendors to denote X570 motherboads that don't pack the chipset fan. Since the product page for the X570SI Aorus Pro AX isn't live yet, it's unknown if Gigabyte made any more changes to the motherboard in addition to the chipset cooling.

Obviously, the X570SI Aorus Pro AX continues to be a mini-ITX motherboard. From what we can see from the renders, the motherboard may also retain the eight-phase power delivery subsystem as its X570 counterpart. However, it does seem that the heatsink now passively cools the power phases.

Barring any changes, the X570SI Aorus Pro AX should have a similar feature set as the X570-I Aorus Pro WiFi. The two DDR4 memory slots means that you can only have up to 64GB of memory on the motherboard. However, it does support memory frequencies up to DDR4-5300 and both ECC and non-ECC memory modules.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: VideoCardz)

One PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot is present on the X570SI Aorus Pro AX so you better choose your discrete graphics card option wisely. If you pair the motherboard with a Ryzen APU, then you could make good use of the DisplayPort 1.2 output and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Storage options come down to four standard SATA III ports and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 ports. There is support for RAID 0, RAID 1 and RAID 10 arrays. The frontal M.2 port is connected directly to the processor, while the rear M.2 port is linked to the X570 chipset.

The X570SI Aorus Pro AX provides one Gigabit Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The motherboard offers one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, four USb 3.2 Gen 1 ports and one USB 3.02 Gen 2 Type-C port at the rear panel. If you need more USB ports. the motherboard comes equipped with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0 headers.

Pricing and availability for the X570SI Aorus Pro AX is unknown for the meantime. You can find the X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi in stores for $226.99 so it's plausible that the X570SI Aorus Pro AX may cost uo tp $250.