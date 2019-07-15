Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Pro Now $140

In a competitive strike against Amazon, Newegg chopped $45 off the price of Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Pro. This is no end-of-life product as so many of its other deals have been, but a current-model mainstream-overclocking $190 part, temporarily priced at $139.99.

Things that set the Z390 Aorus Pro apart from boards that normally cost $145 are its 12+1 phase digital voltage regulator for extra current capacity, metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slots with auto x16/x0 to x8/x8 modes, SLI licensing, ALC1220-VB audio codec, onboard RGB control and addressable ARGB headers. Most boards at this price are missing two of those features, so if you were sitting on the fence about building, now’s a great time to jump.