Gigabyte Z690 Motherboards Hit Newegg Priced From $199

Newegg goes guns blazin' with a slew of Gigabyte Z690 motherboards.

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master
(Image credit: Newegg)

It’s a Z690 free-for-all this week, and Newegg is once again delivering us the goods with a string of [not yet officially announced] Gigabyte Alder Lake motherboards. Tom’s Hardware reader Michael alerted us to the fact that the U.S. retailer had seven Gigabyte Z690 motherboards listed on its website, including pricing. They've since been delisted, but here's the rundown of what was shown, with both DDR4 and DDR5 offerings represented.

Gigabyte Z690 Motherboard Pricing
MotherboardPricingMemory Support
Gigabyte Aorus Z690 Aero G DDR4$289.99DDR4
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4$269.99DDR4
Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4$229.99DDR4
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master$469.99DDR5
Gigabyte Z690 UD DDR4$199.99DDR4
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro$329.99DDR5
Gigabyte Z690I Aorus Ultra$289.99DDR5

The cheapest of the seven is the Z690 UD DDR4, which comes in at $199.99 plus $2.99 shipping. As you might expect, given its relatively low pricing, this motherboard only supports legacy DDR4 memory (four slots). You’ll still find support for the PCIe 5.0 interface for graphics cards, and there are three M.2 NVMe (PCIe 4.0) slots for SSDs, a 2.5 GbE LAN, and a 16+1+2 Digital VRM design. 

The most expensive of the bunch is the Z690 Aorus Master, coming in at a steep $469.99. This motherboard brings full support for DDR5 memory, employs a 19+1+2 Phase Direct VRM design, includes dual onboard networking (10 GbE and 2.5 GbE LAN), 802.11ax, Direct Touch Heatpipe II, and RGB Fusion 2.0, among other features. For comparison, the current-generation Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master sells for $396.99 at Newegg.

Gigabyte Z690 Motherboards

(Image credit: Newegg)

All the Gigabyte motherboards currently show an “Out of Stock” message, although you can use the “Auto Notify” button to be alerted when they are available to purchase. Or at least, you could before they got pulled. Earlier this week, Newegg Canada listed the MSI Z690-A Pro motherboard for sale, priced at $279.99. That listing was also removed.

Intel will announce its 12th generation Alder Lake processor family this week, and retail availability will reportedly occur on November 4th.

