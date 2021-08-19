GlobalFoundries Confidentially Files for Initial Public Offering

GlobalFoundries, one of the leading semiconductor manufacturing businesses, has been planning to do an initial public offering (IPO) for some time now. According to the latest report via Reuters , GlobalFoundries has filled an IPO in confidentiality that may value GlobalFoundries at around $25 billion.

Last month, we reported on the rumors of Intel buying the chipmaker and incorporating it into its business. At the same time, GlobalFoundries has been planning to file an IPO for a longer period, and it appears like the alleged Intel offer is not going to be accepted as GlobalFoundries wants to remain in the hands of the existing owners.

GlobalFoundries was founded by the manufacturing division of AMD and later sold to Mubadala Investment Company from Abu Dhabi. The investment company is strongly connected to Mohamed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, meaning that the global line-up of semiconductor foundries is settled in Emirates.

Today's report notes that GlobalFoundries has confidentially filed for IPO and that the Emirate-owned silicon powerhouse is working with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., and Credit Suisse Group AG to prepare all of the needed paperwork and documentation to go public.

In the offer that Intel allegedly made to purchase GlobalFoundries, the valuation of the purchase was reported to equal $30 billion US. However, it seems like GlobalFoundries's pre-public trading valuation is standing at $25 billion US, a figure close to the original offer. What that means is that the IPO will give GlobalFoundries's management reassurance in the company's value and provide it with new options that come with public trading.

It is uncertain at which exact date is GF supposed to go public, however, the company is expected to reveal its IPO in October, while public trading is expected to start by the end of this year. Ultimately, it all depends on the ability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to process the paperwork submitted by GF, and the assumption that no problems with documentation appear.