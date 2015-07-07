NeuroDigital's Gloveone Promises Haptic Feedback In VR, Achieves Kickstarter Goal

NeuroDigital, a small company based out of Miami, FL, successfully completed a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for Gloveone, its glove designed to give users haptic feedback in VR applications.

Virtual reality has been getting a ton of attention from media, developers and hardware designers ever since the Oculus Rift Kickstarter campaign back in the summer of 2012. As we approach the launch of consumer-grade VR equipment later this year, and early next year, more and more companies are announcing products that are intended to enhance or complement a VR experience.

Sixense is developing its STEM system for hand and leg tracking. HTC has come up with Lighthouse for full body tracking. Leap has the Leap Motion for hand tracking. Virtuix is developing the OMNI, and Cyberith is building the Virtualizer, which are both competing omnidirectional treadmills, designed to allow you to walk in VR.

All of these things share one thing in common, that they track your physical movement and replicate it in the virtual world, but what each one lacks is haptic feedback, where you can physically feel that virtual world.

NeuroDigital believes it has come up with a solution to that problem with the Gloveone. The company said that Gloveone lets you feel the virtual world at the tip of your fingers. The gloves are capable of reproducing the feeling of objects in your hand, and NeuroDigital claimed you can even feel the weight of things in your hand.

Gloveone features ten haptic feedback actuators that simulate touch sensations, and the glove is made out of conductive fabric that's used for gesture commands. The glove also features a built in 9-axis IMU that is able to detect the rotation of the device, while a Leap motion sensor is used for three-dimensional position tracking. There are also sensors in each finger to allow for finger tracking without an external device.

Gloveone has been used wirelessly through a Bluetooth connection, and it's powered by an 800 mAh LiPo battery. NeuroDigital claims this will provide up to four hours of use. There is also a USB port that will enable a lower latency mode.

Gloveone is available in three adjustable sizes: XS-S, M-L, and XL-XXL. The wrist strap is adjustable to keep them securely fit on your hands. NeuroDigital claimed that the material used to create Gloveone is breathable and features antibacterial properties.

The Kickstarter campaign for Gloveone passed the initial goal of $150,000 on July 6, ensuring the product will receive the funding needed to move forward. If you are interested in picking up Gloveone, a single glove sells for $199, and two gloves are priced at $395 for the pair. NeuroDigital is also offering bundle deals that include a Leap motion sensor for a bit more money. The campaign wraps up on July 9, and product delivery is estimated at February 2016.

