Google Fiber Delays Expansion Announcement

Google Fiber is taking its first few steps in three cities, but there are plenty of other locales that Google is looking at for expansion. Unfortunately, those potential cities might have to wait a little bit longer; the company released a statement saying that it has "a bit more work to wrap up. We'll be back in touch sometime early next year."

Google first announced further Google Fiber plans in February, which consisted of nine metropolitan areas totaling 34 cities. These areas included Portland, Oregon, San Jose, California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. That same announcement also stated that there would be an update on the application process by the end of 2014. In the meantime, Google would look at certain construction factors in each city such as topography and housing density. In turn, each city would provide additional information such as detailed plans for existing utility lines so that Google can see where it can lay its own network lines without disrupting existing plans.

But even if Google does make an announcement in early 2015, the cities selected might have to endure an even longer process for those blazing fast Internet speeds. Residents in the south and southeast region of Austin, Texas just started signing up for Fiber this month. The announcement that Austin was getting Fiber was made in April 2013, the network construction didn't start until September 2014, and it's still unclear when the actual network comes online.

As for the other two Fiber-selected cities, the process is even slower. For the Kansas City area, which was announced as the first city to have Fiber way back in 2011, sign-ups for two counties begin in 2015 while construction is still ongoing for the rest of the area. In Provo, Utah, which was announced as the third city to get Fiber days after Austin was picked, the sign-up period has ended, but it seems that construction is still ongoing.

It's important to note that although Google might be the biggest name in gigabit-speed Internet, it's not the only company in the game by any measure. Ting just recently announced its expansion into high-speed Internet service in Charlottesville, with plans to make it available in the first quarter of 2015.

Additionally, EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, LUS Fiber in Lafeyette, Louisiana, and CenturyLink in multiple cities such as Omaha, Nebraska and Las Vegas, Nevada with plans to implement it in 14 other cities.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Big_Byte 19 December 2014 23:08
    I can't be the only who sees Google's direct access to your internet habits as a major concern, right? Count me out.
  • 19 December 2014 23:15
    Not just Google mate..

    Just a example but I disable Ghostery on this website and there is almost 40 trackers

    edit-well it is not all trackers but you get the picture
  • Big_Byte 19 December 2014 23:44
    I agree most websites want to track you for $$$, but Google is taking it to the next level with search, direct internet access, genomics, android auto etc.
  • M0j0jojo 20 December 2014 01:57
    I would love me some Google Fiber here in Canada
  • MarkW 20 December 2014 02:45
    If you are scared of Google, you really should call your Internet provide, discontinue your service, and sell your computer. Then you should cut every credit card you own into pieces, and slowly toss those into the trash over the next 6 months. Remember to carry lots of cash with you. That, and only that will stop people from tracking you.
  • Darkk 20 December 2014 02:59
    Just look up "How to live OFF the grid". Other words be prepared to go camping in the woods forever.

    One way or another we are being tracked. So if you are the truly paranoid then go off grid and never be heard from again.
  • kenjitamura 20 December 2014 03:24
    I'm in Salt Lake City and I really hope Google Fiber comes here. The city was going to implement its own fiber service through a project called UTOPIA but the DSL company, Qwest/Centurylink, convinced the city council to vote against it by promising to expand its own DSL coverage within the city. Now most parts of the city are limited to a 7mbps/768kbps connection with a monthly cost of $45. Unless you go with Comcast which is arguably just as bad because their internet service is never close to the advertised speeds and they actively throttle connections.
  • Rxonmymind Rxonmymind 20 December 2014 09:54
    This country needs Google to light a fire under these anti competitive agreements. What made America great was competition. Yet in every city we only have ONE option. Notice I didn't say choice. How is this even America? Capitalism is great! We tell the world. Competition is what make you stronger! We tell the world. But come to any city/town USA and you only have ONE option? Yet we blast North Korea for having ONE state sponsored option.We're turning into little North Korea's from these guys graduating Ivy league schools.
    Google will be the next Fed Ex of the internet eventually.
  • Squall321 20 December 2014 15:48
    Google Fiber Europe please :3
  • DasBoot 20 December 2014 20:01
    Not every community has 40 foot poles so that you don't violate OSHA spacing rules when it comes to placing fiber on a pole.
    And underground has even more rules regarding what you can dig up to lay trench.
    This costs big money upfront. Just ask Verizon. they are still in the red with FiOS. Luckily they have their wireless division to bail them out financially but how long will that last?
