Google Fiber Delays Expansion Announcement

Google Fiber is taking its first few steps in three cities, but there are plenty of other locales that Google is looking at for expansion. Unfortunately, those potential cities might have to wait a little bit longer; the company released a statement saying that it has "a bit more work to wrap up. We'll be back in touch sometime early next year."

Google first announced further Google Fiber plans in February, which consisted of nine metropolitan areas totaling 34 cities. These areas included Portland, Oregon, San Jose, California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. That same announcement also stated that there would be an update on the application process by the end of 2014. In the meantime, Google would look at certain construction factors in each city such as topography and housing density. In turn, each city would provide additional information such as detailed plans for existing utility lines so that Google can see where it can lay its own network lines without disrupting existing plans.

But even if Google does make an announcement in early 2015, the cities selected might have to endure an even longer process for those blazing fast Internet speeds. Residents in the south and southeast region of Austin, Texas just started signing up for Fiber this month. The announcement that Austin was getting Fiber was made in April 2013, the network construction didn't start until September 2014, and it's still unclear when the actual network comes online.

As for the other two Fiber-selected cities, the process is even slower. For the Kansas City area, which was announced as the first city to have Fiber way back in 2011, sign-ups for two counties begin in 2015 while construction is still ongoing for the rest of the area. In Provo, Utah, which was announced as the third city to get Fiber days after Austin was picked, the sign-up period has ended, but it seems that construction is still ongoing.

It's important to note that although Google might be the biggest name in gigabit-speed Internet, it's not the only company in the game by any measure. Ting just recently announced its expansion into high-speed Internet service in Charlottesville, with plans to make it available in the first quarter of 2015.

Additionally, EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, LUS Fiber in Lafeyette, Louisiana, and CenturyLink in multiple cities such as Omaha, Nebraska and Las Vegas, Nevada with plans to implement it in 14 other cities.

