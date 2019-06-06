Google Stadia Gets Pricing, Game Library and More

(Image credit: Google)

On a livestream today, Google announced the details of its Stadia game streaming service. The Stadia Pro service will cost $9.99 per month with 4K streaming, HDR, 60 fps gameplay and 5.1 surround sound.

Additionally, Google announced Stadia Founder's Edition for $129, which you can pre-order now with a Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro and a limited edition night blue controller, as well as three months for a friend. You can still buy games without a subscription on the Stadia Base program.

Stadia Base offers up to 1080p in 60 fps with stereo sound, and will not come with the occasional free games that Stadia Pro will.

The video also showcased a bunch of games for Staida, including Destiny 2, Baldur's Gate III, Gylt, Mortal Kombat X, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Get Packed, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Doom Eternal.

Google also clarified the type of internet connection you'll need to stream:

10Mbps is the recommended minimum, which Google claims can hit 60 fps in 720p with stereo sound. At 20 MBps, that bumps up to 1080p with HDR and 5.1 surround sound. But to get 4K, you'll need 35Mbps.

The service will release in November in the U.S. UK, Belgium, Finland, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Pre-order information and a more full list of games can be found on Google's Stadia website.

Prior to the announcement, a Canadian magazine called La Presse, which appeared to have been pre-briefed on the news, published an article revealing the service's pricing and release date a bit early.