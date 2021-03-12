GPU Pricing Index: Tracking eBay Sadness

How much are people willing to pay to get a new graphics card?
The Past Three Months of Data
Okay, weekly trends are nice, but what about the past several months? We've gathered that data as well, which we're presenting with very limited commentary here. 62 GPUs, showing what we've all been watching since the middle of last year: Increasing prices. The latest Ampere and RDNA2 GPUs are particularly painful to look at, though Turing and RDNA1 aren't any better.
Ampere and RDNA2 Graphics Cards
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Turing and RDNA1 Graphics Cards
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Pascal, Vega, and Polaris Graphics Cards
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Legacy GPUs and Titans (and Consoles!)
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
So, there you have it: Every GPU we looked at shot up in prices over the past 90 days — which is even worse when you consider many of the GPUs were already overpriced from the previous 90 days. About the only 'good' news, for gamers at least (not PC gamers) is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles look to have peaked and are now trending downward (slowly!) in pricing. It's a good thing no one has figured out how to mine on those yet!
This scalping <Mod Edit> needs to end and Nvidia, ASUS, EVGA, MSI, Sony could stop this if they wanted to in a second.
Years ago I ended up with a DVD exercise program P90 I think, since I didn't want it I listed it on ebay took about 15 minutes for the add to be pulled for copyright infringement.
I wasn't a authorized dealers and P90 was there copyrighted trademark like Nvidia, ASUS, EVGA, MSI, Sony are all copyrighted trademarks so they do have the ability to stop this.
People should be able to sell there stuff on ebay and make money but not in this way sucking everything up from every retailer amplifying the shortages for there own benefit.
Nvidia could simply ask for every add that uses there copyrighted trademarks more then 10% above MSRP pulled down the scalping and bots would disappear overnight.
Only eBay can stop this in a heartbeat. All they have to do is ban people from selling new graphics cards or game consoles or whatever for 6 months. That’s it. People need to wise up and boycott eBay altogether until they wise up.
You know what else needs to stop, on eBay? 0 feedback accounts.
I've been watching Nikon Z6 auctions for over a month and EVERY single one is bid up to around £850. EVERY. Single.One. All tech item prices are seemingly being inflated and that benefits oems, eBay and share holders. It's annoying. It's obvious. It's so obvious, yet most threads are full of people shouting that it isn't an issue and that there's nothing going on.
It used to be really easy to track on auction sites with a little detective work.
It has been many years now since ebay hid the bidding IDs so it was almost impossible to confirm it, and of course now that you can't see the obvious, it doesn't happen as far as ebay is concerned.
Shill bidding in auctions is the deliberate placing bids on the seller's behalf to artificially drive up the price of his auctioned item. Shill bidding has been known to occur in auctions of high-value items like art and antiques where bidders' valuations differ and the seller's payoff from fraud is high.
Only eBay can stop this in a heartbeat. All they have to do is ban people from selling new graphics cards or game consoles or whatever for 6 months. That’s it. People need to wise up and boycott eBay altogether until they wise up.
Ebay makes far too much money to ever do this willingly.
Ebay makes far too much money to ever do this willingly.
^This!
Honestly in this climate MS and Sony should just stop selling their consoles for a loss and sell the consoles for a higher price themselves and keep the profits vs allowing these low life scalpers (aka leeches) to make a quick buck.
GPUs are a different story though, what needs to happen is for all the Cryptocurrency servers to be shut down in China and where ever else they are currently running. Kill Crypto and this whole thing goes away. There is absolutely no reason from Crypto currency ponzi scheme to exist.
At least mining is getting diminished returns, hopefully it keeps dropping more and more and not only do they stop buying they will need to sell them to cut their losses.
I would be happy if all gamers boycotted the 3xxx series just to let crypto crappers suffer all the losses but that isn't going to happen,
Ebay is making money off the scalpers there is no reason for them to stop it. On the other hand Nvidia and it's vendors are dealing with pissed off customers and losing sales with tie in sales. I suggested a solution to this issue one call from one of Nvidia's lawyers letting ebay, stock-x, Facebook market place know if there products are sold on there sites all sellers will need to be authorized resellers. or they can expect legal action seeking damages for copyright infringment
Years ago I ended up with a DVD exercise program P90 I think, since I didn't want it I listed it on ebay took about 15 minutes for the add to be pulled for copyright infringement.
I wasn't a authorized dealers and P90 was there copyrighted trademark like Nvidia, ASUS, EVGA, MSI, Sony are all copyrighted trademarks so they do have the ability to stop this.
People should be able to sell there stuff on ebay and make money but not in this way sucking everything up from every retailer amplifying the shortages for there own benefit.
Nvidia could simply ask for every add that uses there copyrighted trademarks more then 10% above MSRP pulled down the scalping and bots would disappear overnight.
I've been watching Nikon Z6 auctions for over a month and EVERY single one is bid up to around £850. EVERY. Single.One. All tech item prices are seemingly being inflated and that benefits oems, eBay and share holders. It's annoying. It's obvious. It's so obvious, yet most threads are full of people shouting that it isn't an issue and that there's nothing going on.
Yeah, okay.
It has been many years now since ebay hid the bidding IDs so it was almost impossible to confirm it, and of course now that you can't see the obvious, it doesn't happen as far as ebay is concerned.
Shill bidding in auctions is the deliberate placing bids on the seller's behalf to artificially drive up the price of his auctioned item. Shill bidding has been known to occur in auctions of high-value items like art and antiques where bidders' valuations differ and the seller's payoff from fraud is high.
Ebay makes far too much money to ever do this willingly.
^This!
Honestly in this climate MS and Sony should just stop selling their consoles for a loss and sell the consoles for a higher price themselves and keep the profits vs allowing these low life scalpers (aka leeches) to make a quick buck.
GPUs are a different story though, what needs to happen is for all the Cryptocurrency servers to be shut down in China and where ever else they are currently running. Kill Crypto and this whole thing goes away. There is absolutely no reason from Crypto currency ponzi scheme to exist.
I would be happy if all gamers boycotted the 3xxx series just to let crypto crappers suffer all the losses but that isn't going to happen,