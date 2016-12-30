Rare Community Badge Available On Tom's Hardware

Hey there Tom's Community!

In our forum, we've recently seen a huge influx of new members with pressing questions after having opened their new gifts, and we're grateful to have an epic community of experts that prides itself on answering. We'd like to recognize these vigilant experts with a rare, limited time event badge for their profile.

The "Holiday Hero" badge will be awarded to any member who responds first to 25 Unanswered question type threads from December 19 to January 8. To qualify, the thread must be a Question type thread and have 0 replies. Naturally, placeholder or lower quality responses will be removed and won't count towards the total progress. (If you’d like, you can check out a listing of all unanswered questions in the forum here.

This special recognition badge will be available only during this timeframe and will be manually awarded by Community Staff to all qualifying expert users at the end of the period.

Happy Holidays, and see you on the forums!

-Joe Pishgar, Community Director