HTC Discounts Vive, VR Content For Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sales

Editor's Note: These deals have all expired. Check out our current list of best black friday deals.

If you’ve been planning to pick up a Vive but you don’t want to pay full price, HTC just gave you a reason to get excited. The company is getting ready for two of the biggest sales days of the year and is offering sizeable discounts on hardware and software.

The HTC Vive VR system isn’t a cheap piece of technology. The privilege to enjoy room-scale VR in your home comes with a steep price tag of $799 plus a VR-ready computer, which is a hard pill for many people to swallow. HTC released the Vive VR system just seven months ago, so we don’t expect to see permanent price drops any time soon, but that’s not stopping HTC from trying to entice you to buy one now.

HTC revealed that it is discounting the Vive bundle by $100 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’ll be able to pick up the whole kit, including the headset, motion controls, and two base stations for $699. The discounted bundles include the three software titles that come with all Vive orders. You’ll get The Gallery: Call of The Starseed, Zombie Training Simulator, and a copy of Google’s VR art program, Tilt Brush .

If you already have a Vive, or you are hoping to fill your software library up after purchasing a new kit, HTC has you covered there too. The company is offering a $5 bundle through Viveport that includes three VR apps. The bundle features Soundstage, Arcade Artist, and Lumen.

HTC is also offering deep discounts on a variety of content available on the Viveport platform. A total of 22 titles are going on sale for 50% off during the holiday weekend.

A Chair in a Room: Greenwater

Adventurous Life VR

C O S M Worlds Within Worlds

Cineveo

Cloudlands: VR Minigolf

Cmoar VR Cinema

Daylight’s End (US only)

Emily Wants to Play

Grand Canyon

Heaven Island Life

Konrad the Kitten

La Peri

Oneiric Sculptures – Rodin

Potioneer: The VR Gardening Simulator

Ricerca

Star Chart

Stars

The Night the Carsons Disappeared

Think Space

Toon Ocean

VV player

World of Diving

The Viveport Black Friday sale starts at 11:59 pm PT on November 24, 2016. The sale runs through the weekend and ends at 11:59 pm PT on November 28.

If you don’t have Viveport installed, you can find the install package here.

Update, 11/21/2016, 1:05pm PT: HTC reached out to inform us that Google's Tilt Brush is no longer part of the Vive bundle.