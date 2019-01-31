Huawei Facing Potential Ban in Europe Too

The worries about potential Chinese backdoors into 5G networking equipment have spread to the European Union (EU), as officials have started considering new laws that would require businesses involved in building critical infrastructure to guarantee stricter security. Some EU officials and member states are also considering de facto bans of technology from Huawei and other Chinese companies.
According to Reuters, four "senior" EU officials are looking at proposals that would prevent Huawei tech from being used in next-generation mobile networks.
EU nations worry that the Chinese government could require Huawei or other Chinese companies to build backdoors into core communications technologies, such as its 5G networking equipment. This worry has been exacerbated by China passing laws that allows its authorities to mandate backdoors in products developed in China and the recent accusations from the U.S. government that China is using Huawei’s products for industrial espionage.
The German government is supposedly considering whether or not to ban Huawei and other Chinese companies from the development of telecom equipment within the country. The Czech Republic's government recently banned Huawei from a bid to build a national online system for filing tax returns.
Currently, members of the European Commission and other EU officials are considering several different proposals, ranging from an amendment to the 2016 cybersecurity legislation that would require more stringent security guarantees from companies developing critical infrastructure technology to a de facto ban within the EU.
Don't Count Huawei Out Yet
As Huawei has been challenging competitors by offering cheaper products, more countries have become reliant on Huawei’s technology. This is also why some EU wireless carriers are reluctant to give up on Huawei’s equipment, especially as they’re preparing their 5G network rollout.
Vodafone said that although it will replace Huawei from its core infrastructure, it will not replace the company’s technology in radio access networks. Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s biggest telecommunications company, said that if Huawei is banned in Europe, it would delay its deployment of 5G networks by up to two years.
Of course, EU officials will have to take into account the welfare of the whole EU population and the risk potential backdoors could pose to EU’s critical communications infrastructure, not just the profit and cost arguments of certain companies.
Advanced countries may persuade emerging markets to avoid deploying ZTE or Huawei solutions.
Mobile at the end of the Chinese era
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/mobile-end-chinese-era-osvaldo-coelho/
I didn't know that US had many slaves in EU, even though and to my knowledge euro was to create an EU identity and to fight US dollar but seems I was wrong. Despite that, lets see how western countries will survive (I am talking about middle class and below) when prices will jump up.
If they really want to fight China then the equation below should happen.
Made Locally (US/EU) <= Same price as buying from China. Otherwise, it didnt solve anything even if you increase jobs but you didnt increase the income for who is working.
Imagine if the US Gov owned and operated Intel or AMD and was headed by the NSA complete with engineered back-doors. That's effectively what Huawei is to China.
1) There is only one "o" in "lose" there hot shot.
2) The EU can develop their own tech companies. Tell us why that has not happened for the past three decades of computer and cell phone growth?
3) What tech are you referring to made in the USA? Certainly not Apple or an ASUS motherboard or a Samsung TV.
4) If you don't think China has stolen tech from the West in past decades and don't have the capability to do so now in their microcircuit builds, you are about the most ill-informed person I've come across on Tom's.
You truly have no idea what you are talking about do you? That or you are young and severely indoctrinated with mush. The EU was the worst thing to happen to European nations since World War II. You cannot have a single currency shared among different economies and political dynamics of nations. It does not nor will it ever work. Ask the Romans how that trial period worked out long term for them.
There's a reason the British wanted out as the biggest example: they did not want Brussels based bureaucrats telling them what kinds of tea pots they can buy because of "the environment." Want to piss a Brit off? Mess with his tea. Further, they did not want to bail out Greece's failed economy by their over-socialist government. And don't get me started on how the EU has bullied the Irish dairy farmers who have ZERO care for selling dairy products beyond local only.
If there is any slavery here, it's that European nation citizens are slaves to a few fat cat Brussels bureaucrats. I'll be damned if I'm going to let someone from another nation tell me how *I* will live and work. Of course I have the luxury of living in the US where we fight against that kind of tyranny and have independent states with laws outside of the big fat federal government nanny state.
- Your severe lack of understanding how economics works even locally, let alone in a competitive international environment, is striking. Please read a book or two. Or five.
Is the EU gonna do something about that?
Just FYI it's not just the US. The UK has a joint program with the US' NSA, there's Norway's NIS, and then there's Australia's ASD doing it. Snowden opened the curtain to all of that. Now just to be clear, they are not spying on everyday citizens. They are looking for patterns of nefarious threats to the West including terrorist potential and Russia/Chinese infiltration. They could all care less about what you post on Facebook what you are eating for dinner or your latest Battlefield V score.
With all that said, in my opinion, using social media to speak your mind for the world to see is about the most useful idiot thing a person can do.
Call Obama because it was his NSA that did it. My hunch is it was done in an attempt affect the BREXIT vote in favor of Stay. Plenty of evidence of his administration trying to meddle with that. So I'm with you on that.
They'd run over your little nation in about two days and you'd be a second class citizen (at best) for life to them as inferior. If that's what you want, be careful what you wish for. Because they are not going to stop expanding their military presence in Asia and the Pacific Rim. The truly troubling thing here for me is not about spying. It's about growing a monster that will eventually expand by all measures necessary.
History keeps repeating itself, and people keep refusing to learn from it. Meanwhile Western consumerism continues to buy products made in China and patting companies on the backs buying their China-manufactured products.
I think you have no idea what I wrote, or didnt read it.
When did I say that Chinese companies don't steal/replicate other Western companies tech?
Moreover, why would Western countries buy products that they know were stolen? Oh, yeah China fault for that.
So, USA is more trusted than China? and why did you make the discussion about UK. I was and still talking in General. Beside that, UK invaded around 90% of countries around the world (How accurate is this, I don't know but check the link at the end from telegraph) -- all hail democracy.
Huawei issue all because of their leading in 5G, topping EU & US which also this article is about. It started from US, so I guess EU was going to kick Huawei even US didnt do anything?
Lastly, I cant wait to see US - China problems solved and if EU governments will follow US or not. Countries should think smarter, following none exiting fears wont solve the issues, not having a hard evidence is a loose, not having a back up plan is a child play.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/history/9653497/British-have-invaded-nine-out-of-ten-countries-so-look-out-Luxembourg.html