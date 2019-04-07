Intel Core i5-9300H to i9-9980HK: More Specs Leaked

Although Intel publicly announced its new 9th-generation H-series processors for laptops last month, the chipmaker was keen not to spill all the beans. But fear not, as a Chinese user on the Baidu forums has apparently done the work for Intel.
Intel had accidentally listed the basic specifications for the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 Coffee Lake-H Refresh (CFL-HR) chips. The latest leak helps fill out some of the previous missing blanks. Given this information comes from a leaker, take it with a grain of salt.
|CPU Model
|Cores /Threads
|Base Clock
|Single-Core Boost Clock
|Multi-Core Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|IGP Base Clock
|IGP Boost Clock
|Unlocked Multiplier
|TDP
|Core i9-9980HK
|8 / 16
|2.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|16 MB
|350 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Yes
|45W
|Core i9-9880H
|8 / 16
|2.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|16 MB
|350 MHz
|1200 MHz
|No
|45W
|Core i7-9850H
|6 / 12
|2.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|12 MB
|350 MHz
|1150 MHz
|No
|45W
|Core i7-9750H
|6 / 12
|2.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|12 MB
|350 MHz
|1150 MHz
|No
|45W
|Core i5-9400H
|4 / 8
|2.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|8 MB
|350 MHz
|1100 MHz
|No
|45W
|Core i5-9300H
|4 / 8
|2.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|8 MB
|350 MHz
|1050 MHz
|No
|45W
The Core i9 and Core i7 models come with eight and six Hyper-threaded cores, respectively. The Core i9 chips sport 16MB of L3 cache while the Core i7 models have 12MB. As for the lower-tier Core i5 parts, they feature four Hyper-threaded cores and 8MB of L3 cache. Regardless of the model, all 9th-generation H-series processors adhere to a 45W TDP (thermal design power).
The Coffee Lake-H Refresh chips are outfitted with Intel's Gen9.5 graphics solution, which hints the processors are fabbed on Intel's improved 14nm process. There's a high possibility that they will carry the same UHD Graphics 630 iGPU (integrated Graphics Processing Unit) that is present in the previous Coffee Lake-H (CFL-H) models. The iGPU's base clock is fixed at 350MHz, but its boost clock varies depending on the processor's model.
The Core i9-9980HK is the flagship for this new wave of mobile processors, and it's also the only one to be blessed with an unlocked multiplier for overclocking. It runs with a 2.4GHz base clock but flaunts an impressive 5GHz single-core boost and 4.2GHz all-core boost. The Core i9-9880H comes in second place with a 2.3GHz base clock, 4.8GHz single-core boost, and 4.1GHz all-core boost.
Both the Core i7-9850H and i7-9750H reportedly share the same 2.6GHz base clock. However, the Core i7-9850H has a 100MHz higher single-core and all-core boost. As for the Core i5 parts, the Core i5-9400H and Core i5-9300H run with a 2.5GHz and 2.4GHz respective base clock. The first features a 4.3GHz single-core and 4.1GHz all-core boost, while the latter has a 4.1GHz single-core and 4GHz all-core boost.
The aforementioned processors are slated to launch in the second quarter of this year and will undoubtedly find their way into gaming laptops and high-performance mobile workstations.