ID Cooling Reveals Mega Coolers for AMD and Intel CPUs

ID Cooling has unveiled its new family of 'mega coolers' for mainstream and high-end desktop processors rated for a TDP of up to 280 Watts. The SE-207-series cooling systems will arrive to market just in time to address AMD's new-generation enthusiast grade Ryzen 5000-series 'Vermeer' and Intel's upcoming 11th Generation Core 'Rocket Lake' processors.

ID Cooling's family of CPU coolers includes two new models: the SE-207-XT Black for AMD's processors as well as Intel CPUs in LGA1200/115x/20xx form-factors and the SE-207-TRX Black aimed at AMD's Ryzen Threadripper processor in TR4 packaging. Both models are rated for up to 280W TDP, which is enough to cool down a high-end desktop CPU from AMD as well as to ensure that the latest and upcoming enthusiast-grade CPUs can hit their maximum dynamic boost clocks and have some headroom for overclocking.

To a large degree, the ID Cooling SE-207-XT Black and the SE-207-TRX Black resemble the company's SE-70 product announced this October, which is not particularly surprising as all of them feature a classic twin-tower design with two 120-mm fans. The new coolers feature similar heatsinks with tens of aluminum fins and seven heat pipes, but completely different bottoms. The SE-207-XT Black has a solid copper bottom, whereas in case of the SE-207-TRX Black its heat pipes directly touch the CPU to speed up heat transfer.

Being aimed at different platforms and featuring some differences in design, the SE-207-XT Black and the SE-207-TRX Black have slightly different dimensions. The model for mainstream CPUs measures 144 × 122 × 157mm, whereas the SKU aimed at Ryzen Threadrippers measures 140 × 122 × 157mm. In general, dimensions of both units are in line with those of other 'mega coolers' designed to compete against closed-loop liquid cooling systems. As usual, those who intend to install ID Cooling's SE-207-series units will have to make sure that they do not block space for memory modules with larger heat spreaders.

ID Cooling equipped its SE-207-series coolers with two fans featuring which spin between 700 RPM ~ 1800 RPM to produce up to 76.16 CFM air pressure while generating up to 35.2 dBA noise level.

ID Cooling has not announced MSRP or ETA for its SE-207-XT Black and SE-207-TRX Black coolers. As these are premium high-end products, we expect they will be priced in line with their competitors.