InWin Officially Launches $800 Glass Case

InWin has finally launched its semi-transparent glass chassis. While it might be pricey, it is a very astonishing product. The case features an aluminum frame with glass panels. When the system is powered off, the glass will act as mirrors; when powered on, the light will shine through the glass showing the case's internals.

The case supports up to ATX size motherboards, graphics cards up to 380 mm long, PSUs up to 220 mm in length, a single optical drive, three 3.5" drives and two 2.5" drives.

Cooling is handled by four 120 mm fans, one of which sits in the front and acts as an intake, and three which rest up top, to which a 360 mm water cooling radiator can be mounted. Front I/O connectivity is taken care of by the standard set: a pair of USB 3.0 ports paired with HD audio ports. The power, fan, and lighting controls are touch-sensitive.

The case, which will be produced in limited quantities, features an MSRP of a rather hefty $799.

