InWin Officially Launches $800 Glass Case

InWin has launched its glass enclosure, which is transparent when powered on, but turns into a mirror when sleeping.

InWin has finally launched its semi-transparent glass chassis. While it might be pricey, it is a very astonishing product. The case features an aluminum frame with glass panels. When the system is powered off, the glass will act as mirrors; when powered on, the light will shine through the glass showing the case's internals.

The case supports up to ATX size motherboards, graphics cards up to 380 mm long, PSUs up to 220 mm in length, a single optical drive, three 3.5" drives and two 2.5" drives.

Cooling is handled by four 120 mm fans, one of which sits in the front and acts as an intake, and three which rest up top, to which a 360 mm water cooling radiator can be mounted. Front I/O connectivity is taken care of by the standard set: a pair of USB 3.0 ports paired with HD audio ports. The power, fan, and lighting controls are touch-sensitive.

The case, which will be produced in limited quantities, features an MSRP of a rather hefty $799.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • phyco126 17 October 2013 16:26
    Wonder how thermals are with a glass enclosure. I bet its heavy too. But still, that looks really nice.
  • xero141 17 October 2013 16:32
    a case for the same price as everything in it..
  • jasonpwns 17 October 2013 16:36
    One of the best looking glass cases I've seen though. I'm not normally a fan of them.
  • wanderer11 17 October 2013 16:43
    For $800 it better be bulletproof glass.
  • smeezekitty 17 October 2013 16:48
    It looks cool, but $800 for a case is just too high.
  • wysir 17 October 2013 16:49
    It looks nice, and I'm quite impressed by the design. However, I question the durability and the warranty. Nerds tend to be a bit clumsy and would likely break / scratch this case really fast. It would more likely be used as a case for a relic PC that is built once and never touched again.
  • sean1357 17 October 2013 16:53
    Nice looking there. But it only supports up to ATX motherboard. How about server boards????
  • therogerwilco 17 October 2013 17:17
    No EATX or Server boards? For 800 it better support EVERYTHING. Though the local Apple guy really wants this, of course because it's "pretty". (figures)
  • drwho1 17 October 2013 17:22
    Glass case!
    Now... where is that hammer?
  • DRosencraft 17 October 2013 17:47
    Looks very nice, but I imagine that with all that light bouncing back in, plus the relatively limited spots for fan placement, it almost has to be water cooled or only low thermal components. I would say it'd be fun to experiment with, but at $800 I'm not so sure you'd want to experiment with that too much.
