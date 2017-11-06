'Injustice 2' PC Beta Kicks Off Today

NetherRealm Studios’ DC Comics-themed fighter Injustice 2’s PC beta is now live on Steam. It’s available to play from now all the way through Friday, Nov. 10, with a wide selection of stages and fighters to choose from. Players will only be able to test out online versus mode in 1v1 matches, but that still makes for plenty of playtime ahead of the game’s full release.

Previously, publisher Warner Bros. announced that the PC beta was delayed and didn’t mention a new date for when players could expect it to launch. It’s now been loaded onto Steam seemingly by surprise, with the official announcement coming by way of Twitter.

Originally released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in May, Injustice 2 is the expansive sequel to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us. Centering around Batman and his allies’ attempts to bring peace to the DC Universe after toppling Superman’s evil regime, it explored unexpected partnerships with characters like Harley Quinn and Batman and allowed players to fight as villains like Brainiac and Gorilla Grodd. Injustice 2 introduced a more complex and nuanced gear system on its debut, allowing players to customize their favorite combatants even further than before. Aside from bolstering the game’s replay value, this new Gear System also adds an extra dimension that both hardcore and casual players can enjoy tinkering with.

The PC version of Injustice 2 is planned for a full release on Nov. 14, so there won’t be too long of a wait to stick it to your favorite DC villains (or heroes). On the same day, the DLC character Hellboy will be up for grabs as part of the game’s Fighter Pack 2 expansion for anyone with Early Access.